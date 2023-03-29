Ask The Old Guy: On the road again

------------------------------------------------------

A couple of seasons ago, the Panthers became the first team in NFL history to select all defensive players in the draft. If the Panthers pick Bryce Young first in this year's draft, do you think they will subsequently choose DT Calijah Kancey, CB Trevius Hodges-Tomlison, WR Tank Dell, RB Deuce Vaughn, and MLB Ivan Pace, and become the first NFL team to have an all-munchkin draft? Sincerely, The Wizard — Mark, Winston-Salem, NC

Mark, that's just size-ist, and I won't stand for it. You're bigger than that (which is statistically likely, also).

Some days it feels like the only knock at all on Young is the fact he's 5-foot-10. Reich admitted it's a concern on Tuesday but also pointed out some smaller guys (he referenced a couple of pretty good ones he played with or coached in Barry Sanders and Marvin Harrison) who were proficient at avoiding or negating some of the inevitable contact that comes with playing in the NFL.

"I think he is good at being instinctive in the pocket and minimizing — if you're a quarterback, can you minimize the number of hits you're taking and the intensity of those hits?" Reich said in Phoenix. "Because you're going to get hit, we all know that. But there's a way to minimize those hits. And you feel it, and you're instinctive. I think a lot of these guys have that gift."

But minimizing players based on their size alone seems small-minded also (Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Mills or Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr., for instance).

For more on this, I consulted one of the giants of my industry, Pete Prisco of CBS Sports. Now, Pete is not what you'd refer to as a gentleman of stature (but man, can he wrestle). However, his knowledge of the game is vast. He likes Young but expressed some reservations about using the first pick in the draft on someone who is a statistical outlier based on height.

I told Pete he was like one of those crabs in the bucket, who, when one of his fellow shorts tried to escape, kept pulling them back down to keep them from getting ahead in life. This is not the first time in his life Prisco has been described as "a little crabby."