Ask The Old Guy: Overreaction Central

CHARLOTTE — Welcome to an unconventional Friday Ask The Old Guy for an unconventional week.

I mean yes, there's a Monday Night Football appearance coming up, and the first home game of the Bryce Young﻿-Frank Reich era, and that's super-important, but that's not necessarily what I meant.

Usually, this Mailbag runs on Tuesdays, but it didn't this week for a couple of reasons.

Practically, it's because I spent Tuesday doing one of my favorite things in the world: volunteering as a poll worker. If you ever want to feel better about democracy in general and your community in particular, come work an election. For one, it's fascinating to see how the machinery of government works (and you don't know what power feels like until you hold the keys to a DS-200 Tabulator). But also, you get to meet people who live in your precinct (another word for that is "neighbors"), and it gives you a better appreciation for your own little corner of the world. The only shame is that more of you didn't join us, as we only had 95 voters show up at our location in the 13 hours we were open (including a 95-year-old woman who was driven there by her daughter, which I say mainly to shame the rest of you because you have no valid excuse for not using your Constitutional right in the way that impacts you most directly — a local election.)

But this 'Bag also didn't run on Tuesday for another reason.

I just couldn't with some of y'all.

I swear, the overreactions to 1/17th of a football season tend to get dumber and dumber every year. Some of the questions you won't see here were sack-of-hammers dumb. I honestly never knew doorknobs could type. Back in the old days of Early Internet, old friend David Fleming (who also wrote a cool book about local democracy called "Who's Your Founding Father?" which is available in its natural state at your local independent bookstore) had an online mailbag of his own with a feature called "WHYLO of the Week." Stood for "Who helped you log on?" because logging on was a thing you had to do in Early Internet. I thought about that a lot this week because the WHYLO population seems to be surging.

It's one thing to be disappointed in a result of an individual ball game. No one who works at Bank of America Stadium wanted to lose the opener by two touchdowns. It's another thing not to realize this was the first game of a long project. Remember Bryce Young and Frank Reich? This is a Mailbag about Bryce Young and Frank Reich. They're new here. It stands to reason they'll be new here together all year, and then they'll be here together for some time to come.

Also, Reich's never won a regular-season opener but has still done OK for himself as a coach. (The man beat the Oilers as a player in that one game with the best second half ever, and once turned a 1-5 start as a coach into a 10-6 finish. Maybe we give him a week.) Also, a No. 1 overall pick quarterback hasn't won his first start since 2002, when Panthers legend David Carr was an expansion Texans rookie. That was a long time ago; he wasn't even wearing gloves yet. Also, the Panthers don't have a great record in the city of Atlanta (8-21 now), perhaps you've heard.