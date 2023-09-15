Panthers place Jaycee Horn on injured reserve

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers placed cornerback Jaycee Horn on injured reserve Friday afternoon, starting the clock for him to return to play.
Horn will now miss at least the next four weeks but is eligible to return at any point after that.
The third-year cornerback suffered the injury in the first half against the Falcons and did not return.
Head coach Frank Reich said this week that Horn would miss "an extended period of time."
Without him, the Panthers will continue to reply on starter Donte Jackson, along with CJ Henderson, Troy Hill, D'Shawn Jamison, and newcomer Sam Webb.
