Ask The Old Guy: Searching for stability

You mentioned that the Panthers would likely look to add a veteran QB in the offseason. Can we admit going into this year with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold was a mistake and do what we should've done last year - bring Cam Newton back to bridge for our future QB(s)? Neither of the three QBs we've played this year has played anywhere near Cam's level of play. Add on his ability to mentor our next QB and giving the fanbase a reason to care.

Bonus question: Why do the Panthers refuse to put their trust in anyone at all at the position? No team in the league shuffles around QBs like the Panthers do. Since the end of last season, Sam was benched for Cam, Cam was benched for PJ Walker, Cam was benched for Sam, Sam was benched for Baker, Baker was benched for PJ, and Baker was benched for Sam. That's six benchings. I don't feel like looking it up, but I seriously doubt any other team would have more than two in that stretch. Constantly looking over your shoulder and never being able to get into a rhythm obviously has a huge effect on the confidence and play of a QB.

The Panthers brought in two former Pro Bowl QBs in Cam and Baker, and gave them a COMBINED eight full games from start to finish, and apparently, that was enough to move on from both. I just can't imagine any other team in the NFL deciding that two No. 1 pick, Pro Bowl QBs are finished after less than half a season of games between them. — Jarod, Indianapolis, IN

Wow, what the mail lacked in volume this week, it made up for in intensity right out of the chute.

I think, in theory, Jarod's desire for a sense of stability at the position is reasonable and fair. Of course, you'd rather have a guy you could play for a decade at a time or even five years and never have to worry about it. And living in Indianapolis, you'd think he'd realize that was often easier said than done.

The problem is, none of those guys Jarod mentioned suggested anything with their play that would merit that kind of commitment moving forward.

Newton was one of the great and true and good things the Panthers have ever put on the field. He's a once-a-generation talent, and we as a media overuse that phrase. But it applies to him. I think he belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame (and will be voting as such) because he's done things no one else has ever done in the sport.

But he also couldn't throw the ball effectively last year (64.4 passer rating), hasn't thrown it well in a while (his "level of play" was very different before and after the Pittsburgh game in 2018), and isn't playing anywhere at the moment, which suggests that there's not a clamor around the league for his services. Though, in theory, I think there are a couple of situations at the moment that could be conducive to his particular set of skills. But if the universe is sending you a message, sometimes you have to listen.

Mayfield (74.4 passer rating here) also struggled to throw the ball effectively. This one is still fresh, and I'm fascinated to see what he does in his next stop with the Rams (who claimed him Tuesday and picked up the remaining $1.35 million left of his contract). His problems this year are hard to explain because there was sufficient evidence to point to a more positive outcome.

When he played with a great offensive line and run game in Cleveland, there was a grip-it-and-rip-it quality to his game. He's got an edge about him, and playing for a physical team suited him. But those things were (at least to a lesser degree) true here also, and he didn't have the same kind of zip.

I'm not sure if it was old injuries, bad habits, or if he just wasn't a schematic fit. But it didn't work, and that's kind of weird to me because a lot of people thought it would be better.

I do know that despite the stories out of Cleveland, what I observed of Mayfield here was that he was a good teammate. The guys in the locker room responded to his personality; it appeared genuine, and having watched him work out when he was trying to come back from his ankle injury, he earned a lot of respect in the building with his toughness and resilience. When the early reports were that he'd miss a month or more, he passed me in the workplace one day and said, "Six weeks, my a--." He lived for the chance to prove people wrong.

But as with Newton last year, the results weren't there. You can and should stick with things, but at a certain point, consistency just becomes stubbornness and it stops being a virtue. Knowing when to call it can also be a valuable management skill.