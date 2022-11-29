Ask The Old Guy: Ain't no lie; bye, bye, bye

Big fan of the Mailbag. Also a big fan of the Gamecocks. It's been a wild few weeks for teams with Carolina in their name. The Panthers are coming off another win at home, and the Gamecocks finished the year with back-to-back Top 25 wins over Tennessee and the University of Pickens County. All of that to say, this seems like a great excuse to talk about the Gamecocks on our roster. What can Shi Smith and Jaycee Horn do during the off week to come back as bigger assets for the offense and defense, respectively? Horn's was one of the names we heard a lot about recently as a "foundational piece" of this team. What are the next steps to build on that foundation?

And since we're here, I would love your thoughts on Shane Beamer and the turnaround in Columbia. Keep Pounding and Go Gamecocks! — Alex, Charlotte

Referring back to the previous question, there is one stereotype I will hold dear — never encourage Gamecocks fans, or let them think they're getting good at football, or they'll never shut up about it. (Kidding. Mostly. Although they lost to Appalachian State the other year, so they belong to us fully and forever now.)

Beamer has done a great job in Columbia, for sure. He seems to be good at this coaching thing. He also still has a shiny coat, which is probably from the mayonnaise bath last year. As it pertains to the Gamecocks on this roster, they're in two different spots.

Horn has the chance to be one of the best cornerbacks in the game. An important element of that will be keeping a fire lit under him on a daily basis. Not that he's not self-motivated, but if a player with the talent of Horn gets elite coaching on a regular basis, he's going to get better. He's good enough to get away with talent a lot of days, but the difference between talent and skill is the kind of thing that comes with time and an excellent mentor. Finding one of those for Horn should be the priority for whoever ends up coaching this team in 2023, whether it's Wilks or someone else. Someone as talented as Horn is too precious of a commodity not to push.

Smith flashed often enough in training camp that he went from a guy on the fringes of the roster to the starting lineup. He has big-play ability. He hasn't always been consistent or run the sharpest routes, which is part of the reason Terrace Marshall Jr. has replaced him in the starting lineup.