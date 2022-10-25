Ask The Old Guy: What just happened here?

----------------------------------------------------------

Let's go lightning round to close it out this week:

All right Darin, I'm stumped. I need a wisdom, and maybe even a journalism, to explain how that is the most electric and exciting our team has looked all season, two days after trading away one of the most electric and exciting players in franchise history. It seems counter-intuitive and backward, but I am absaluki (ask Jeremy Chinn or Madre Harper about that word) here for it. Assuming that we stay on this path, do you see them making any changes to the return teams? Shi Smith has me flinching as I watch the replay, even though I know how it all turns out. — Nate, Grand Prairie, TX

Southern Illinois represent. And I have no idea. Again, you never know what you're going to get when you go see the show.

Wilks said, "I'm OK with Shi," when asked this very question Monday, and good for him to have a young player's back, I guess. But Smith has to be more careful back there, and soon, because I don't think Wilks' patience is infinite.

What a performance by our guys vs. Tom Brady and the Bucs. It was so nice to see a team win like that at a time when we (all of us) needed it most. The team looked focused on winning the line of scrimmage and playing the game that they wanted to play, FINALLY! Isn't it kinda like PJ's job to lose now? Or will we see another "QB Competition" this week? Will Baker be ghosted during Halloween? Sorry, had to. Keep Pounding! — Paul, Wilmington, NC

I see what you did there, Paul. You remind me of that kid who came to my doorstep dressed as a goblin one year, and I told him there was no candy because I didn't celebrate Halloween. What a sucker. I can't believe anyone's that ghoul-lible.

Like Shi Smith returning punts, it appears to be PJ's job until it's not. I don't know how sustainable it is, but Wilks appears willing to roll with the hot hand. There are other hands (and ankles) that'll be ready soon, so it's hardly a lifetime appointment.

Hello, oh cheerful voice of sober expectations. How much did the Bozeman start have to do with this offensive breakout? Also, it seems like Myles Hartsfield is everywhere, no matter which studs are injured. Are we seeing another Frankie Luvu-style journeyman to difference-maker development? Lastly, though I was a lonely voice crying in the wilderness, "we're still only two games out in the division, without any of our QBs having shown up yet," do you hear the majority tone now changing to "we're only one game out in the division, we've shown what this team does with average QB play, and we have multiple guys capable of average QB play going forward?" — Dean, Zionville, NC

I'm stealing "cheerful voice of sober expectations" to put on my business card. It speaks to who I am at my core.

Bozeman, check. Hartsfield is more versatile than a Minnesota Army Knife, if not quite up to Luvu's level. Few are, but Myles has done a hard job well. As to your last point, those quarterbacks haven't been playing to a degree you'd describe as average, at least until Walker raised the bar last week.

Who will be the starting running back now that Christian has been traded? — John, Jackson, MI

The official depth chart says Hubbard, and he got the first snap (along with Raheem Blackshear in a set that featured some actual pre-snap motion), but it was mostly Foreman last week. I imagine they'll both get plenty of work. Foreman looks like one of those backs who is better when he gets a few carries in a row rather than one or two at a time.

How many roads must a man walk down before he is called a man? How many wins must a Steve Wilks have, before he is called "The Man?" — Michael, Durham, NC

The answer is either "blowing in the wind" (which that old fart Robert Zimmerman refused to sing when I saw him in March) or "a lot more than one."

Although, another famous Charlottean once said, "to be the man, you've got to beat the man," and Steve Wilks is 1-0 as a head coach against Tom Brady. Just saying.

I'd imagine you'll be getting plenty of theoretical questions this week about the quarterback(s), tanking, and going to the playoffs all in the same breath. Knowing you, you'll likely be pulling out Occam's Razor at some point as a way to answer it all. So my question/suggestion is, what do you think about Hickam's Dictum? The opposite of Occam's Razor. Essentially that there could be as many explanations for a simple question as possible. I want to hear all of them. — Micah, Meat Camp, NC

No. You just made that up. I don't know what's in the water in Meat Camp these days (actually, I have a pretty good idea).

(Even though this was an AS question, it's still a BS question. The simplest answer is always the best. Or, as someone once said, "it doesn't have to be that hard.")