Quarterback competition heats up in first preseason game

"To be able to actually get in there and to get hit a couple times too – obviously, it's not ideal – but it's good to kind of shake those cobwebs off, because you obviously don't get hit during practice," Darnold said. "It was good to get back out there, get hit a couple times and kind of feel that pressure of a real game."

Despite the Mayfield versus Darnold battle, it was the next man up behind them – PJ Walker – who actually took the bulk of snaps under center.

Walker, listed as the second-string quarterback behind an "or" designation for Mayfield and Darnold on the Panthers' first depth chart, came out before rookie Matt Corral.

Walker entered just before halftime and stayed in throughout the third quarter, finishing 10-of-19 for 136 yards.

"Just move the ball – that was my goal – to come out here, and move the ball up and down the field as much as possible," Walker said. "I felt like we did a pretty good job today."

Walker didn't throw for a touchdown, but he did lead two scoring drives that resulted in 10 points thanks to a Spencer Brown short touchdown run and another Gonzalez field goal.

"PJ's had very, very limited reps, and he's had a really good camp," Rhule said. "I think Ben's been highly, highly, highly impressed with some of the things that he's done."

Corral took over in the fourth quarter, completing his first attempt to Keith Kirkwood for 11 yards before finishing the day 1-of-9 overall. A couple of Commanders penalties played a role in extending Corral's game-winning field goal drive to secure the Panthers' win.

In the battle for a starting job, Rhule said he's keeping options open as he reviews the tape from Saturday and prepares for the upcoming week with the Patriots. Carolina will hold joint practices with New England before preseason game number two next Friday at Gillette Stadium.