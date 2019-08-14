The big takeaways from the Panthers' 2019 training camp

This front seven has the capacity to dominate

The talent is there, clearly. The new 3-4 look provides necessary flexibility/creativity. The best linebacker in the game is still orchestrating the whole thing. Expectations are sky high for the front seven, and honestly, that's where they should be. This defense wants to be among the best in the league, and that's a realistic objective with the pieces that are in place.

The new guys have all been impressive. Gerald McCoy is a six-time Pro Bowler for a reason. Bruce Irvin has an edge to him (every team needs a little of that) and he's still got juice. And first-round pick Brian Burns is special. The 16th overall selection is so naturally gifted as a pass rusher. When he adds strength and becomes a little more polished…yikes.

Mr. Reliable is back?

If Greg Olsen can stay healthy, he's going to produce at the level we're all accustomed to seeing. The veteran tight end may be 34, but his ability to get open and make tough catches hasn't changed. He had a really solid camp.

"I feel good, I feel like I had a good camp," Olsen said after camp broke. "My biggest goal coming out of camp was to feel like I was in good shape and physically feel good. The rest of the stuff is the easy part."