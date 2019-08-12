Ron Rivera sets the tone prior to joint practices with the Bills

Carolina is certainly familiar with this Buffalo squad. Head coach Sean McDermott was Carolina's defensive coordinator under Rivera from 2011-16, while Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane worked for Carolina from 1998-2017. The full list of player, coach and staff connections over the last several seasons have been so extensive as to rise to the level of internet meme-ry.

All of those connections give a little extra meaning to the mini-reunion in Spartanburg.

"It'll be a great opportunity to see some old friends. It's a place that helped me in so many ways with great people and a great organization," McDermott said on Monday. "Wofford is a neat campus. Very similar to St. John Fisher because of the pride that they take in what they do down there. That said, we've got work to do and that's why we're going down there. I'm excited to watch our team grow through this experience."

The Panthers and Bills have coordinated practice plans which will include group drills by position with one team's tight ends working against the others' linebackers and so forth. Then team periods will feature each team's offense and defense working against the other on separate fields. Both teams will be in full pads, but there won't be live tackling.