Breaking down the 53-man roster in 2014

Aug 30, 2014 at 09:00 AM
Strickland_Bryan
Bryan Strickland

Senior Writer

Three undrafted rookies, two late additions and two practice squad players took full advantage of their opportunities and earned spots on the Panthers' 53-man roster announced Saturday.

Wide receiver Brenton Bersin and linebacker Ben Jacobs, practice squad members last year who attended the Panthers' rookie minicamp in May of 2013 as invited tryouts, made the team. They were joined by a pair of undrafted rookies from Ohio State - wide receiver Philly Brown and guard Andrew Norwell – in addition to a third player not selected in the NFL Draft. David Foucault, a 6-8, 305-pounder, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 Canadian Football League draft.

Running back Fozzy Whittaker - signed on the third day of training camp - and guard Fernando Velasco - signed on the day players reported to training camp, also earned roster spots.

Bersin, a Charlotte native and product of training camp host school Wofford College, originally attended training camp with the Panthers in 2012 but didn't survive the first round of cuts. The team invited him back for rookie minicamp in 2013, and he earned a spot on the practice squad last season before taking his game to a new level over the last month, ranking second on the Panthers during the preseason with six receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown.

2014 Opening Day Roster

Headshots and action shots of each of the 53 players on the Panthers' 2014 roster.

DE Mario Addison
1 / 106
DE Mario Addison
2 / 106
QB Derek Anderson
3 / 106
QB Derek Anderson
4 / 106
WR Jason Avant
5 / 106
WR Jason Avant
6 / 106
OT Byron Bell
7 / 106
OT Byron Bell
8 / 106
WR Kelvin Benjamin
9 / 106
WR Kelvin Benjamin
10 / 106
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Bené Benwikere
11 / 106
CB Bené Benwikere
12 / 106
WR Brenton Bersin
13 / 106
WR Brenton Bersin
14 / 106
LB Chase Blackburn
15 / 106
LB Chase Blackburn
16 / 106
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston
17 / 106
S Tre Boston
18 / 106
TE Richie Brockel
19 / 106
TE Richie Brockel
20 / 106
WR Philly Brown
21 / 106
WR Philly Brown
22 / 106
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Antoine Cason
23 / 106
CB Antoine Cason
24 / 106
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
OT Nate Chandler
25 / 106
OT Nate Chandler
26 / 106
DT Colin Cole
27 / 106
DT Colin Cole
28 / 106
WR Jerricho Cotchery
29 / 106
WR Jerricho Cotchery
30 / 106
LB Thomas Davis
31 / 106
LB Thoams Davis
32 / 106
S Thomas DeCoud
33 / 106
S Thomas DeCoud
34 / 106
TE Ed Dickson
35 / 106
TE Ed Dickson
36 / 106
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Kony Ealy
37 / 106
DE Kony Ealy
38 / 106
DT Dwan Edwards
39 / 106
DT Dwan Edwards
40 / 106
OL Brian Folkerts
41 / 106
OL Brian Folkerts
42 / 106
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
OT David Foucault
43 / 106
OT David Foucault
44 / 106
K Graham Gano
45 / 106
K Graham Gano
46 / 106
DB Charles Godfrey
47 / 106
DB Charles Godfrey
48 / 106
DE Greg Hardy
49 / 106
DE Greg Hardy
50 / 106
S Roman Harper
51 / 106
S Roman Harper
52 / 106
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Wes Horton
53 / 106
DE Wes Horton
54 / 106
LB Ben Jacobs
55 / 106
LB Ben Jacobs
56 / 106
LS J.J. Jansen
57 / 106
LS J.J. Jansen
58 / 106
DE Charles Johnson
59 / 106
DE Charles Johnson
60 / 106
S Colin Jones
61 / 106
S Colin Jones
62 / 106
C Ryan Kalil
63 / 106
C Ryan Kalil
64 / 106
LB A. J. Klein
65 / 106
LB A. J. Klein
66 / 106
LB Luke Kuechly
67 / 106
LB Luke Kuechly
68 / 106
DT Star Lotulelei
69 / 106
DT Star Lotulelei
70 / 106
QB Cam Newton
71 / 106
QB Cam Newton
72 / 106
CB Josh Norman
73 / 106
CB Josh Norman
74 / 106
P Brad Nortman
75 / 106
P Brad Nortman
76 / 106
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Andrew Norwell
77 / 106
G Andrew Norwell
78 / 106
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen
79 / 106
TE Greg Olsen
80 / 106
DT Kawann Short
81 / 106
DT Kawann Short
82 / 106
G Amini Silatolu
83 / 106
G Amini Silatolu
84 / 106
RB Jonathan Stewart
85 / 106
RB Jonathan Stewart
86 / 106
FB Mike Tolbert
87 / 106
FB Mike Tolbert
88 / 106
G Trai Turner
89 / 106
G Trai Turner
90 / 106
OL Fernando Velasco
91 / 106
OL Fernando Velasco
92 / 106
QB Joe Webb
93 / 106
QB Joe Webb
94 / 106
CB Melvin White
95 / 106
CB Melvin White
96 / 106
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Fozzy Whittaker
97 / 106
RB Fozzy Whittaker
98 / 106
TE Brandon Williams
99 / 106
TE Brandon Williams
100 / 106
RB DeAngelo Williams
101 / 106
RB DeAngelo Williams
102 / 106
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
OL Garry Williams
103 / 106
OL Garry Williams
104 / 106
LB Jason Williams
105 / 106
LB Jason Williams
106 / 106
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Here's a look at how each position group stacks up:

QUARTERBACKS (3): Cam Newton, Derek Anderson, Joe Webb

Webb's impressive play throughout preseason had the Panthers considering keeping him as a third quarterback even before Newton's recent rib injury. The Panthers like having him but hope they don't need him in the season opener, with hopes high that Newton will be ready for action.

RUNNING BACKS (4): DeAngelo Williams, Jonathan Stewart, Mike Tolbert, Fozzy Whittaker

When Whittaker signed early in training camp, common sense said it was as a camp body to absorb some reps for the group. But Whittaker's relentless running style said otherwise, and now he's on the roster to spell the big three and help on special teams. Undrafted rookie Darrin Reaves showed similar potential but had been sidelined by a leg injury since an impressive preseason debut.

WIDE RECEIVERS (5): Kelvin Benjamin, Jerricho Cotchery, Jason Avant, Brenton Bersin, Philly Brown

If the Panthers had kept six wide receivers, Tavarres King seemed like a strong candidate for the spot, but they simply didn't have room for one more. Brown will figure heavily into the return game – something King didn't bring to the table – and it didn't hurt that Brown hauled in a 53-yard reception in the final preseason game.

TIGHT ENDS (4): Greg Olsen, Ed Dickson, Richie Brockel, Brandon Williams

This group panned out pretty much as expected, solidified by a strong preseason for Dickson - who was coming off a disappointing 2013 with the Baltimore Ravens. Veteran Mike McNeill could never gain enough traction because of an injury, and D.C. Jefferson came on late only to land on injured reserve.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (10): Ryan Kalil, Amini Silatolu, Trai Turner, Byron Bell, Nate Chandler, Garry Williams, Fernando Velasco, Brian Folkerts, Andrew Norwell, David Foucault

The progress shown by Norwell left fellow guard Chris Scott, who started half of the Panthers' games last season, as the odd man out. Velasco proved his value from his first day with the team as a swing man who can play both guard and center, though Folkerts was again impressive enough to maintain his role behind Pro Bowl center Kalil.

DEFENSIVE ENDS (5): Charles Johnson, Greg Hardy, Kony Ealy, Mario Addison, Wes Horton

Like tight end, this position went as expected. Frank Alexander, one of the top performers throughout training camp, won't count toward the 53-man roster during his four-game suspension, after which the Panthers will have a decision to make. But such decisions sometimes take care of themselves, often via attrition.

DEFENSIVE TACKLES (4): Star Lotulelei, Kawann Short, Colin Cole, Dwan Edwards

Another group with no surprises – which is no surprise after one of the NFL's most dominant front sevens in 2013 returned all of its significant contributors.

LINEBACKERS (6): Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis, Chase Blackburn, A.J. Klein, Jason Williams, Ben Jacobs

The top four were a given, but the decision to keep one or two linebackers among Jason Williams, Ben Jacobs and D.J. Smith was a tough one. Williams has proven his value on special teams over the past three seasons and was all over the place in the preseason finale. In the end, the Panthers kept six players and went with Jacobs - who had all of last season to show his worth as a member of the practice squad - over Smith, an Appalachian State product who had enjoyed some success with other teams.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (9): Thomas DeCoud, Roman Harper, Melvin White, Antoine Cason, Charles Godfrey, Colin Jones, Josh Norman, Bene Benwikere, Tre Boston

A lot of interesting decisions had to be made among this group. Injuries no doubt complicated the decision to waive Robert Lester – who played a prominent role as an undrafted rookie in 2013 but struggled at times this preseason – and the decision to roster Boston, a fourth-round draft choice in 2014 who has barely seen the practice field this preseason. Another good preseason earned Norman another chance, leaving the Panthers without a spot for the other Josh (Thomas).

SPECIALISTS (3):Graham Gano, Brad Nortman, J.J. Jansen

No drama here. Punter Jordan Gay assumed Gano's placekicking duties for the first preseason game but didn't survive the roster cutdown to 75 players.

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 6 from London

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 9:30 a.m. ET.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at New England in Preseason Week 3

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout?

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.

news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.

Advertising