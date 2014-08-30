Breaking down the 53-man roster in 2014

Here's a look at how each position group stacks up:

QUARTERBACKS (3): Cam Newton, Derek Anderson, Joe Webb

Webb's impressive play throughout preseason had the Panthers considering keeping him as a third quarterback even before Newton's recent rib injury. The Panthers like having him but hope they don't need him in the season opener, with hopes high that Newton will be ready for action.

RUNNING BACKS (4): DeAngelo Williams, Jonathan Stewart, Mike Tolbert, Fozzy Whittaker

When Whittaker signed early in training camp, common sense said it was as a camp body to absorb some reps for the group. But Whittaker's relentless running style said otherwise, and now he's on the roster to spell the big three and help on special teams. Undrafted rookie Darrin Reaves showed similar potential but had been sidelined by a leg injury since an impressive preseason debut.

WIDE RECEIVERS (5): Kelvin Benjamin, Jerricho Cotchery, Jason Avant, Brenton Bersin, Philly Brown

If the Panthers had kept six wide receivers, Tavarres King seemed like a strong candidate for the spot, but they simply didn't have room for one more. Brown will figure heavily into the return game – something King didn't bring to the table – and it didn't hurt that Brown hauled in a 53-yard reception in the final preseason game.

TIGHT ENDS (4): Greg Olsen, Ed Dickson, Richie Brockel, Brandon Williams

This group panned out pretty much as expected, solidified by a strong preseason for Dickson - who was coming off a disappointing 2013 with the Baltimore Ravens. Veteran Mike McNeill could never gain enough traction because of an injury, and D.C. Jefferson came on late only to land on injured reserve.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (10): Ryan Kalil, Amini Silatolu, Trai Turner, Byron Bell, Nate Chandler, Garry Williams, Fernando Velasco, Brian Folkerts, Andrew Norwell, David Foucault

The progress shown by Norwell left fellow guard Chris Scott, who started half of the Panthers' games last season, as the odd man out. Velasco proved his value from his first day with the team as a swing man who can play both guard and center, though Folkerts was again impressive enough to maintain his role behind Pro Bowl center Kalil.

DEFENSIVE ENDS (5): Charles Johnson, Greg Hardy, Kony Ealy, Mario Addison, Wes Horton

Like tight end, this position went as expected. Frank Alexander, one of the top performers throughout training camp, won't count toward the 53-man roster during his four-game suspension, after which the Panthers will have a decision to make. But such decisions sometimes take care of themselves, often via attrition.

DEFENSIVE TACKLES (4): Star Lotulelei, Kawann Short, Colin Cole, Dwan Edwards

Another group with no surprises – which is no surprise after one of the NFL's most dominant front sevens in 2013 returned all of its significant contributors.

LINEBACKERS (6): Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis, Chase Blackburn, A.J. Klein, Jason Williams, Ben Jacobs

The top four were a given, but the decision to keep one or two linebackers among Jason Williams, Ben Jacobs and D.J. Smith was a tough one. Williams has proven his value on special teams over the past three seasons and was all over the place in the preseason finale. In the end, the Panthers kept six players and went with Jacobs - who had all of last season to show his worth as a member of the practice squad - over Smith, an Appalachian State product who had enjoyed some success with other teams.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (9): Thomas DeCoud, Roman Harper, Melvin White, Antoine Cason, Charles Godfrey, Colin Jones, Josh Norman, Bene Benwikere, Tre Boston

A lot of interesting decisions had to be made among this group. Injuries no doubt complicated the decision to waive Robert Lester – who played a prominent role as an undrafted rookie in 2013 but struggled at times this preseason – and the decision to roster Boston, a fourth-round draft choice in 2014 who has barely seen the practice field this preseason. Another good preseason earned Norman another chance, leaving the Panthers without a spot for the other Josh (Thomas).

SPECIALISTS (3):Graham Gano, Brad Nortman, J.J. Jansen