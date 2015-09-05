Breaking down the 53-man roster in 2015

Sep 05, 2015 at 09:01 AM
Strickland_Bryan
Bryan Strickland

Senior Writer

2015 Panthers Active Roster

A player-by-player look at the 2015 Carolina Panthers active roster.

No Title
1 / 107
DE Mario Addison
2 / 107
DE Mario Addison
3 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Derek Anderson
4 / 107
QB Derek Anderson
5 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Cameron Artis-Payne
6 / 107
RB Cameron Artis-Payne
7 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Bene Benwikere
8 / 107
CB Bene Benwikere
9 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston
10 / 107
S Tre Boston
11 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Richie Brockel
12 / 107
TE Richie Brockel
13 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Corey Brown
14 / 107
WR Corey Brown
15 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Nate Chandler
16 / 107
T Nate Chandler
17 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Colin Cole
18 / 107
DT Colin Cole
19 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Kurt Coleman
20 / 107
S Kurt Coleman
21 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
22 / 107
WR Jerricho Cotchery
23 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis
24 / 107
LB Thomas Davis
25 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Ed Dickson
26 / 107
TE Ed Dickson
27 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Kony Ealy
28 / 107
DE Kony Ealy
29 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards
30 / 107
DT Dwan Edwards
31 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Devin Funchess
32 / 107
WR Devin Funchess
33 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
K Graham Gano
34 / 107
K Graham Gano
35 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
36 / 107
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
37 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Roman Harper
38 / 107
S Roman Harper
39 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Wes Horton
40 / 107
DE Wes Horton
41 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Ben Jacobs
42 / 107
LB Ben Jacobs
43 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LS J.J. Jansen
44 / 107
LS J.J. Jansen
45 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
46 / 107
DE Charles Johnson
47 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Colin Jones
48 / 107
S Colin Jones
49 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Ryan Kalil
50 / 107
C Ryan Kalil
51 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein
52 / 107
LB A.J. Klein
53 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
54 / 107
LB Luke Kuechly
55 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Star Lotulelei
56 / 107
DT Star Lotulelei
57 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kyle Love
58 / 107
DT Kyle Love
59 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Dean Marlowe
60 / 107
S Dean Marlowe
61 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB David Mayo
62 / 107
LB David Mayo
63 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
64 / 107
QB Cam Newton
65 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
66 / 107
CB Josh Norman
67 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
P Brad Nortman
68 / 107
P Brad Nortman
69 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Andrew Norwell
70 / 107
G Andrew Norwell
71 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Kevin Norwood
72 / 107
WR Kevin Norwood
73 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Michael Oher
74 / 107
T Michael Oher
75 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen
76 / 107
TE Greg Olsen
77 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Mike Remmers
78 / 107
T Mike Remmers
79 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Chris Scott
80 / 107
G Chris Scott
81 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kawann Short
82 / 107
DT Kawann Short
83 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Amini Silatolu
84 / 107
G Amini Silatolu
85 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
86 / 107
RB Jonathan Stewart
87 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson
88 / 107
LB Shaq Thompson
89 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Charles Tillman
90 / 107
CB Charles Tillman
91 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FB Mike Tolbert
92 / 107
FB Mike Tolbert
93 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Trai Turner
94 / 107
G Trai Turner
95 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Joe Webb
96 / 107
QB Joe Webb
97 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Brandon Wegher
98 / 107
RB Brandon Wegher
99 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Fozzy Whittaker
100 / 107
RB Fozzy Whittaker
101 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Brandon Williams
102 / 107
TE Brandon Williams
103 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Daryl Williams
104 / 107
T Daryl Williams
105 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Teddy Williams
106 / 107
CB Teddy Williams
107 / 107
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

ROSTER | DEPTH CHART

A pair of undrafted rookies earned their way onto the Carolina Panthers' 53-man roster announced Saturday, while the depth of talent at a couple of skill positions and along the back seven of the defense made for some difficult cuts.

Undrafted running back Brandon Wegher, who scored two rushing touchdowns in the preseason and had the Panthers' longest reception – a 42-yard score to win the opener at Buffalo – made the team. So did undrafted safety Dean Marlowe, who capped the victory over the Bills with an interception. All five of the team's drafted rookies made the roster.

Players who were kept can't afford to rest on their laurels because more moves are possible once the Panthers are able to access cuts made by other teams. In addition, several players cut by the Panthers are expected to land on their 10-player practice squad.

Here's a look at how each position group stacks up:

QUARTERBACKS (3): Cam Newton, Derek Anderson, Joe Webb

Newton and Anderson both signed contract extensions before the season. Webb extended his stay with a strong preseason performance, showing how valuable he can be on special teams while also being capable of helping at wide receiver in a pinch.

RUNNING BACKS (5): Jonathan Stewart, Mike Tolbert, Fozzy Whittaker, Cameron Artis-Payne, Brandon Wegher

One of the Panthers' most difficult decisions came at running back, with Whittaker, Wegher and offseason acquisition Jordan Todman you had to figure at least one would be the odd man out. It proved to be Todman, who averaged more than five yards a carry even if you remove his 49-yard touchdown in the preseason finale and who did well as a pass blocker and on special teams. That only goes to show how much the Panthers think of Wegher and his impressive combination of speed and strength.

WIDE RECEIVERS (5): Jerricho Cotchery, Ted Ginn, Jr., Devin Funchess, Corey Brown, Kevin Norwood

The guys who made it were expected to, with Brown taking a step toward getting over his recent drops in the preseason finale and Norwood showing he was worth trading for in his Panthers debut. The question was whether there would be room for a sixth receiver, and there wasn't to the dismay of Brenton Bersin, who had another solid preseason after catching 13 passes for Carolina last season.

TIGHT ENDS (4): Greg Olsen, Ed Dickson, Richie Brockel, Brandon Williams

The Panthers kept the same four tight ends as last year, with waived players Scott Simonson and Marcus Lucas increasing the competition and helping make the returnees better. Brockel must work his way back from a shoulder injury, while Williams is showing signs of shaking off the rust following groin surgery that sidelined him all of training camp.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (9): Ryan Kalil, Michael Oher, Mike Remmers, Trai Turner, Andrew Norwell, Daryl Williams, Nate Chandler, Chris Scott, Amini Silatolu

The Panthers reached an injury settlement with Brian Folkerts, who contributed at center, guard and on special teams the last two seasons but suffered an ankle injury in the preseason. Starting right tackle Mike Remmers has shown he can play center, and the versatility of Chris Scott – who could be an emergency center in addition to playing guard and tackle – helped him make team. The other reserves (Williams, Chandler, Silatolu) also are capable of playing multiple positions.

150905_marlowe_inside.jpg

DEFENSIVE ENDS (4): Charles Johnson, Kony Ealy, Mario Addison, Wes Horton

Invited tryout Rakim Cox was the talk of preseason early, but there just wasn't room for him. With Johnson sidelined the entire preseason and with Frank Alexander lost for the season to an Achilles injury, the Panthers' returning defensive ends all stepped up after a slow start.

DEFENSIVE TACKLES (5): Star Lotulelei, Kawann Short, Colin Cole, Dwan Edwards, Kyle Love

There also wasn't room for Cox because Carolina decided this year – unlike last year – to keep a tackle as its ninth and final defensive linemen. The reality is Kyle Love played well enough to earn a spot even if there wasn't an injury concern for Lotulelei, who suffered a foot injury early in training camp and is yet to return to practice.

LINEBACKERS (6): Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis, Shaq Thompson, A.J. Klein, Ben Jacobs, David Mayo

There was simply more talent than roster spots among the back seven. That was bad news for linebacker Adarius Glanton – who showed promise as a undrafted rookie in 2014 – and offseason acquisition Jason Trusnik, a veteran with special teams skills. Jacobs led the Panthers with nine special teams tackles in 2014 and has emerged as a leader for those groups.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (9): Josh Norman, Charles Tillman, Roman Harper, Kurt Coleman, Bene Benwikere, Tre Boston, Colin Jones, Teddy Williams, Dean Marlowe

The battle for the last couple of spots was heated here as well, with Carrington Byndom – an undrafted rookie added to the 53-man roster late last season – and late addition T.J. Heath missing out. The Panthers believe Marlowe can really develop into something given time, while Williams came on strong late in the preseason before suffering a groin injury in the finale.

SPECIALISTS (3): Graham Gano, Brad Nortman, JJ Jansen

No decisions to be made here, with "The Bomb Squad" facing no competition after the cut to 75. Gano was outstanding in the preseason, leading the NFL with a 10-for-10 showing on field goals.

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.
news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout? 

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited. 
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday 

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos. 
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers at Steelers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 10 game at Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 9 game against Tampa Bay.
Advertising