Breaking down the 53-man roster in 2015

A pair of undrafted rookies earned their way onto the Carolina Panthers' 53-man roster announced Saturday, while the depth of talent at a couple of skill positions and along the back seven of the defense made for some difficult cuts.

Undrafted running back Brandon Wegher, who scored two rushing touchdowns in the preseason and had the Panthers' longest reception – a 42-yard score to win the opener at Buffalo – made the team. So did undrafted safety Dean Marlowe, who capped the victory over the Bills with an interception. All five of the team's drafted rookies made the roster.

Players who were kept can't afford to rest on their laurels because more moves are possible once the Panthers are able to access cuts made by other teams. In addition, several players cut by the Panthers are expected to land on their 10-player practice squad.

Here's a look at how each position group stacks up:

QUARTERBACKS (3): Cam Newton, Derek Anderson, Joe Webb

Newton and Anderson both signed contract extensions before the season. Webb extended his stay with a strong preseason performance, showing how valuable he can be on special teams while also being capable of helping at wide receiver in a pinch.

RUNNING BACKS (5): Jonathan Stewart, Mike Tolbert, Fozzy Whittaker, Cameron Artis-Payne, Brandon Wegher

One of the Panthers' most difficult decisions came at running back, with Whittaker, Wegher and offseason acquisition Jordan Todman you had to figure at least one would be the odd man out. It proved to be Todman, who averaged more than five yards a carry even if you remove his 49-yard touchdown in the preseason finale and who did well as a pass blocker and on special teams. That only goes to show how much the Panthers think of Wegher and his impressive combination of speed and strength.

WIDE RECEIVERS (5): Jerricho Cotchery, Ted Ginn, Jr., Devin Funchess, Corey Brown, Kevin Norwood

The guys who made it were expected to, with Brown taking a step toward getting over his recent drops in the preseason finale and Norwood showing he was worth trading for in his Panthers debut. The question was whether there would be room for a sixth receiver, and there wasn't to the dismay of Brenton Bersin, who had another solid preseason after catching 13 passes for Carolina last season.

TIGHT ENDS (4): Greg Olsen, Ed Dickson, Richie Brockel, Brandon Williams

The Panthers kept the same four tight ends as last year, with waived players Scott Simonson and Marcus Lucas increasing the competition and helping make the returnees better. Brockel must work his way back from a shoulder injury, while Williams is showing signs of shaking off the rust following groin surgery that sidelined him all of training camp.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (9): Ryan Kalil, Michael Oher, Mike Remmers, Trai Turner, Andrew Norwell, Daryl Williams, Nate Chandler, Chris Scott, Amini Silatolu