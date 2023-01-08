Presented by

Brian Burns inactive for season finale against Saints

Jan 08, 2023 at 11:33 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
NEW ORLEANS — The Panthers will be without a pair of starting defensive linemen for the regular season finale against the Saints.

Defensive end Brian Burns (ankle) and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis are among the seven inactive players for the Panthers on Sunday.

Burns picked up an ankle injury late in the week and said Friday he was hopeful he could play. But after coming in early Sunday, it was clear he wasn't ready to go.

He was named to his second Pro Bowl this year and posted a career-high 12.5 sacks this season.

Ioannidis has been a solid starter for the Panthers this season and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.

Also inactive for the Panthers Sunday will be wide receiver Rashard Higgins, safety Juston Burris, linebacker Chandler Wooten, center Sam Tecklenburg, and tackle Larnel Coleman.

The Panthers are expected to start Marquis Haynes Sr. and Bravvion Roy on the defensive line this week, and Josh Norman will start at cornerback opposite CJ Henderson. Norman, who was signed a week ago and elevated from the practice squad, will replace Keith Taylor Jr. in the lineup.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

WR Rashard Higgins

S Juston Burris

LB Chandler Wooten

DE Brian Burns

C Sam Tecklenburg

T Larnel Coleman

DT Matt Ioannidis

View photos of Panthers players arriving at the Superdome for the 2022 season finale against the Saints in Week 18.

