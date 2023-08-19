Bryce Young leads first scoring drive in preseason game against Giants

Young failed to convert a third down near midfield later in the drive, but when Lawrence was called for roughing for pushing Young's head late in the play, the Panthers' offense set up at the New York 26-yard line.

The Panthers continued to drive into the red zone off Hubbard runs, reaching the New York 10-yard line before Kayvon Thibodeaux sacked Young for a loss of 7 yards. Thibodeaux blazed past left tackle Ikem Ekwonu on the play.

Back-to-back delay of game and holding penalties created a third-and-31 situation, which Young's 13-yard connection with DJ Chark Jr. couldn't make up for. Fill-in kicker ﻿Matthew Wright﻿ kicked the 37-yard field goal to cap off the 15-play, 62-yard drive that went 10 minutes and 21 seconds.

Young played against the same five offensive linemen throughout his two series – a switch-up from last week's revolving door at right guard. Rookie guard Chandler Zavala﻿, who wasn't active in the first preseason game as he recovered from a hamstring injury, anchored the right guard spot in both series, though he was called for the late holding penalty.