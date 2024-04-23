Bryce Young ready to get back to work, grow as a leader

Veteran backup quarterback Andy Dalton, who is entering his 14th NFL season as Young enters his second, said much of the comfort will come from simply knowing this place and the routine.

"I think the big thing for him is the playbook is new, some of the people are new, but he knows where he's going to work, he knows the environment, he knows the locker room, he knows the people," Dalton said. "So not everything is new anymore, so you're not trying to figure things out. I think that's the biggest thing in your rookie year. You're trying to figure it all out on the go, and now you're playing games, and everything is new every week.

"Where now, he's way more comfortable. He's in a great place and now it's like he can learn and grow and do stuff at an easy pace, at the right pace."

Of course, it's still very different. But Canales came into the job talking about building a relationship with his new quarterback, and it didn't take long to start. Young recalled their first phone conversation, and said he immediately recognized his new coach's "energy" — which is a common discovery — but it ran deeper than simply encouragement.

"You could tell he had a lot of good energy, a lot of positive energy, but also you can tell he's very comfortable being himself," Young said. "Literally, from the first time I met him until now. I saw him in the hall 30 seconds ago, and it was the same energy, the same person. I might have heard that about him before. But you can tell that he's very authentically himself. He's someone who obviously has a lot of wisdom and knows a lot, but he also will be vocal about wanting to learn and continuing to grow. He's transparent about his journey and his coaching style, and he's upfront.