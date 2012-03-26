Catch the draft at Panthers NFL Draft Party

Join Panthers draft choices from past years and see who the Panthers select in the first round of the NFL Draft this year at the Carolina Panthers Primetime Draft Party presented by Bud Light on Thursday, April 26 from 5:30-10:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium. Admission is free.

With the Panthers holding the ninth overall pick, watch the first round of the NFL Draft live on large LED screens outside of the stadium's South Gate off Morehead Street and on the PantherVision screens inside the stadium bowl.

Panthers players will interact with fans and sign autographs. Fans will also have access to exclusive, behind-the-scenes areas of the stadium not typically open to the public. Tours of the Panthers locker room will be offered, and fans can go on the playing field to participate in the Primetime Kids' Combine, featuring activities like field goal kicks, quarterback/wide receiver challenge and more.

Back outside the stadium, some of the most unique Panthers-themed vehicles in the Carolinas will be on display as part of the Panthers Pride Rides Vehicle Showcase. If you have a Panthers-themed vehicle that you take pride in and show off proudly on game day, then submit two photos for consideration in the competition.

Entertainment will include live music by the Voltage Brothers and Parmalee and appearances by the TopCats, Sir Purr and Purrcussion - the Carolina Panthers drum line. Panthers play-by-play announcer Mick Mixon will conduct a question-and-answer session with fans, and team sponsors will set up interactives. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.