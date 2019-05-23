Chris Hogan pays the way for 100 Penn State lacrosse fans 

He was a two-sport standout in high school that opted to focus on lacrosse, but he gave football another shot as a fifth-year graduate student at Monmouth.

"I played corner. Wasn't really a receiver in college; just a red zone, third-down guy," said Hogan, who caught just 12 passes in his one year of college football but caught NFL scouts' eyes when he took advantage of an invitation to Fordham University's pro day. "I totally blew it out of the water when I knew I had to put up good numbers. I was fortunate that all 32 teams were there, and when those guys aren't expecting to see someone and all of a sudden there's some kid with eye-catching numbers, they do their due diligence."

The rest, as they say, is history, but over Memorial Day weekend Hogan will return to his lacrosse roots and hope Penn State can make some lacrosse history. The Nittany Lions had never won an NCAA Tournament game in four chances before this season, when they earned the No. 1 seed and then won two tournament games to advance to the semifinals.

On Saturday they'll face Yale, the one team to beat Penn State during its storybook season.

"For me if I was playing in that game, I'm hyped just because of that," Hogan said. "There's a little bit more on the line yeah, but just go out there and have fun and keep doing what they've been doing all year."

Hogan said he'll spend some time on the sidelines before Saturday's game (2:30 p.m., ESPN2) but then he and his wife will watch from the stands with friends. He doesn't plan to attend Monday if Penn State advances to the national title game because the Panthers' organized team activities resume Tuesday, but also because he wants to maximize his family time with his wife and 2-year-old twins still living in New York.

But lacrosse will be a part of his family time – this weekend and beyond.