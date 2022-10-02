Christian McCaffrey active, Terrace Marshall Jr. inactive for Cardinals game

CHARLOTTE — Christian McCaffrey didn't get much practice time in this week, but he's ready to start against Arizona.
McCaffrey is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, after missing Wednesday and Thursday with a thigh injury.
He's coming off a productive stretch, with two straight 100-yard rushing games for the first time since 2019.
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. is also active after missing some practice time this week with a hamstring. He scored the only offensive touchdown last week, and added a spark on kickoff returns as well.
The inactive list for Sunday's game includes running back Raheem Blackshear, cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, offensive lineman Cade Mays, defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., and defensive end Amaré Barno.
The Panthers made six players inactive after elevating practice squad safety Marquise Blair for today's game (standard elevation, his first of three).
PANTHERS INACTIVES
RB Raheem Blackshear
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
OL Cade Mays
DT Phil Hoskins
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
DE Amaré Barno
CARDINALS INACTIVES
WR A.J. Green
LB Ezekiel Turner
LB Jesse Luketa
RB Keaontay Ingram
LB Myjai Sanders
OL Lecitus Smith
DL Rashard Lawrence
