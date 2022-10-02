Presented by

Christian McCaffrey active, Terrace Marshall Jr. inactive for Cardinals game

Oct 02, 2022 at 02:33 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Christian McCaffrey active

CHARLOTTE — Christian McCaffrey didn't get much practice time in this week, but he's ready to start against Arizona.

McCaffrey is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, after missing Wednesday and Thursday with a thigh injury.

He's coming off a productive stretch, with two straight 100-yard rushing games for the first time since 2019.

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. is also active after missing some practice time this week with a hamstring. He scored the only offensive touchdown last week, and added a spark on kickoff returns as well.

The inactive list for Sunday's game includes running back Raheem Blackshear, cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, offensive lineman Cade Mays, defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., and defensive end Amaré Barno.

The Panthers made six players inactive after elevating practice squad safety Marquise Blair for today's game (standard elevation, his first of three).

PANTHERS INACTIVES

RB Raheem Blackshear

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver

OL Cade Mays

DT Phil Hoskins

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

DE Amaré Barno

CARDINALS INACTIVES

WR A.J. Green

LB Ezekiel Turner

LB Jesse Luketa

RB Keaontay Ingram

LB Myjai Sanders

OL Lecitus Smith

DL Rashard Lawrence

news

Donte Jackson active, Terrace Marshall Jr. inactive against Saints

The veteran cornerback has recovered from last week's hamstring injury, keeping them deep in the secondary against New Orleans.

news

Shi Smith active, Brandon Smith inactive Sunday

The second-year wideout will suit up after he was listed as questionable for the Giants game.

news

Week 1 Inactives: Laviska Shenault won't play against Cleveland

The recent trade acquisition won't suit up today against the Browns, though they're still deep at wide receiver.

news

Christian McCaffrey, Robbie Anderson won't play Friday

Shi Smith is expected to start at receiver for the Panthers in the preseason finale against the Bills.

