Panthers come up on stage during Kenny Chesney concert

CHARLOTTE - The celebration of draft weekend extended into Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium this year.
Kenny Chesney hosted a concert in the stadium after the team finished up the seventh round of the draft.
A number of players as well as head coach Matt Rhule and owner David Tepper and wife, Nicole, were invited up on stage during the set.
Chesney introduced them and had them sign a Panthers helmet. He then invited Christian McCaffrey to give the helmet away to a young fan in the crowd.