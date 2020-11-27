Week 12 Final Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey listed as questionable

It looks more likely that the Panthers could get two starters back on the offensive line. Left tackle Russell Okung﻿, who missed the past four games with a calf injury, and right guard John Miller﻿, who sat out last week's win against the Lions with knee and ankle injuries, are listed as questionable but practiced throughout the week.

Also questionable are wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (shoulder), defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (shoulder), linebacker Tahir Whitehead (ribs) and safety Sam Franklin Jr. (ankle).

Cornerback Donte Jackson﻿, who missed practice all week with a lingering toe issue, is doubtful.

Offensive lineman Dennis Daley﻿, who suffered a concussion last Sunday, is out.

Quarterback ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿, who was held out last week with a knee injury, is not on the injury report.

"I think Teddy's back to what he was before the injury," Rhule said.