Week 12 Final Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey listed as questionable

Nov 27, 2020 at 01:39 PM
Voth, Bill
Bill Voth
mccaffrey_week12_inj_final

CHARLOTTE – Running back Christian McCaffrey is officially listed as questionable for this weekend's game at Minnesota.

Head coach Matt Rhule on Wednesday said he didn't expect McCaffrey to play, and it still appears he'll sit out a third straight game with a shoulder injury after missing six games earlier this season with a high ankle sprain.

"I'm pessimistic that he'll play," Rhule said after Friday's walkthrough. "But he's practiced well enough this week to earn the right to be listed as questionable. So we're kind of in a wait and see mode, but I'd label myself as pessimistic about his chances of playing."

It looks more likely that the Panthers could get two starters back on the offensive line. Left tackle Russell Okung﻿, who missed the past four games with a calf injury, and right guard John Miller﻿, who sat out last week's win against the Lions with knee and ankle injuries, are listed as questionable but practiced throughout the week.

Also questionable are wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (shoulder), defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (shoulder), linebacker Tahir Whitehead (ribs) and safety Sam Franklin Jr. (ankle).

Cornerback Donte Jackson﻿, who missed practice all week with a lingering toe issue, is doubtful.

Offensive lineman Dennis Daley﻿, who suffered a concussion last Sunday, is out.

Quarterback ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿, who was held out last week with a knee injury, is not on the injury report.

"I think Teddy's back to what he was before the injury," Rhule said.

You can check out the entire injury report by clicking here or looking below:

