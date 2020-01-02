DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel felt better prepared this season, and it showed

Samuel admitted it took a little time to warm up to his new coach, a coaching veteran with nearly 20 NFL seasons under his belt.

"When he first came in, we didn't know what to expect," Samuel said. "We thought he was going to try to wild on us and be a hard coach and everything, but he understood us and how to coach us. I feel like we connected so well in the OTAs and through camp and everything that whenever he told us something we trusted him, and we believed everything he told us."

Part of the reason Hostler was able to garner so much rapport with the young receivers was because of his ability to teach the duo about more than just the X's and O's. Instead of solely focusing on the game plan each week, Moore said Hostler did a great job of teaching them how to improve across the board as wideouts.

"It was outside of the game plan," Moore said. "We never knew who was going to get the ball, but for him it was like everybody just know how to run your routes, be where you're supposed to be when you're supposed to be there, and just setting up the defender to get open.

"That was a major thing this year. You see we were both winning consistently, game in and game out and being available to the quarterback. We attribute that to him getting us ready."