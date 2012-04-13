Draft preview: WR rankings

MIKE MAYOCK'S CHOSEN FEW

JUSTIN BLACKMON

6-1, 207, Oklahoma State

Won the Belitnikoff Award given annually to college football's top receiver each of the past two seasons. … Snagged 38 touchdown receptions over last 25 games. … Had one year of eligibility remaining. … Caught 111 passes for 1,782 yards – both NCAA records for sophomores – and 20 touchdowns in 2010. … Caught 122 balls for 1,522 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

MICHAEL FLOYD

6-3, 220, Notre Dame

Four-year starter holds school records for receptions (271), receiving yards (3,686) and touchdown receptions (37). … Coveted for rare combination of speed, size and good hands. … Had share of off-the-field issues, including three alcohol-related incidents that led to suspension last spring. … Was reinstated in time to play entire season.

KENDALL WRIGHT

5-10, 196, Baylor

The speedster's 4,004 career receiving yards are good for school record with 1,300 yards to spare. … Set school marks with 108 catches for 1,663 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. … Could be a factor in the return game but rarely got the chance in college. … Played in 13 games for the basketball team as a freshman.

STEPHEN HILL

6-4, 215, Georgia Tech

Grabbed attention of scouts with dominating showing at NFL Combine, running a 4.36 in the 40 and recording a 39-inch vertical jump. … Caught just 28 passes for run-happy Yellow Jackets last season but gained 820 yards in process, allowing him to lead nation with 29.3 yards per catch.

ALSHON JEFFERY

6-3, 216, South Carolina

Followed remarkable sophomore season with relatively quiet junior season. … Had 49 catches for 762 yards in 2011 after recording school records for catches (88) and yards (1,517) in 2010. … Finished college career with a bang, a 148-yard, MVP performance in Capital One Bowl victory that gave Gamecocks first 11-win season ever.

LOCALS WORTH A LOOK

CHRIS GIVENS

5-11, 198, Wake Forest

Did a little bit of everything over three seasons, with 163 catches for 2,473 yards and 21 touchdowns, 238 rushing yards, kickoff return average of 19.3 and punt return average of 12.5. … Led nation in touchdown catches among freshmen with eight in 2009. … Suffered two major knee injuries in high school.

BRIAN QUICK

6-4, 220, Appalachian State

Expected to be first Football Championship Series player drafted despite his late start, having played just one season of high school football. … Columbia, S.C., native owns Appalachian State records for receptions (202), receiving yards (3,418) and touchdown catches (31).