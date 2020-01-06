Efe Obada signs one-year contract extension

CHARLOTTE -- Defensive end Efe Obada signed a contract extension on Monday morning, becoming the first 2020 free agent to re-sign with the Panthers.

Obada was set to be an exclusive rights free agent at the start of the new league year in March, but put pen to paper on a one-year extension.

"It's still an uphill battle," Obada said moments after signing. "I don't think I've established myself, and with all the changes in the organization, there are going to be fresh eyes in the coaching department with a new system and new philosophies. It's going to be like a rookie year for me, kind of a 'prove it' year. At the same time, it's also an opportunity. It's about my work ethic and just improving."

Obada just completed his second full NFL season, tallying 24 tackles, including two for loss. But after recording two sacks in 2018, he was not able to add to that total in 2019.