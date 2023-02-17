Five things to know about Tem Lukabu

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers continued to fill out their defensive staff Friday, agreeing to terms with Tem Lukabu to be outside linebackers coach.
Lukabu, 41, has 15 years of coaching experience and five in NFL coaching. He was most recently the defensive coordinator at Boston College for the last three seasons.
Here are five fast facts to know about Lukabu:
1. Working at Boston College: Lukabu helped Boston College find success in his three years as defensive coordinator. In 2021, the Eagles ranked third in Division I FBS in passing yards allowed (173.5 per game) and within the top 30 in six other defensive categories.
In 2020, Lukabu coached linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Packers. McDuffie has put up 45 career tackles and a fumble recovery in 30 games across his first two seasons in the league.
2. Stints with the Bengals, 49ers: Before his stop at Boston College, Lukabu coached linebackers with the Bengals under head coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
From 2016-17, Lukabu worked in defensive quality control with the 49ers under head coach Chip Kelly in 2016 and Kyle Shanahan in 2017. He worked primarily with San Francisco's linebackers in 2016 and the secondary in 2017, mentoring defensive backs Eric Reid and Jimmie Ward.
3. College stops: Lukabu has a decade of experience in college coaching, including a stop coaching linebackers at Mississippi State in 2018 and defensive line at Florida International in 2015.
Before those stints, Lukabu coached linebackers at his alma mater, Colgate. He coached outside linebackers at Rutgers from 2010-11 and Rhode Island from 2008-09.
4. First NFL opportunities: Lukabu's first NFL job came as a defensive assistant for the Buccaneers from 2012-13 under head coach Greg Schiano. In 2012, he helped guide a Tampa Bay defense that ranked first in rushing defense. He also helped guide defensive tackle Gerald McCoy to his first two Pro Bowls from 2012-13 and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2013.
5. Early life: Born in Kinshasa, the capital city of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lukabu later attended Colgate, where he started three years at linebacker. Lukabu, who contributed for the Raiders from 2000-03, helped Colgate win back-to-back Patriot League championships, and Lukabu was named his league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2002 and 2003.