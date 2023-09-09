Five things to watch at Atlanta: Bryce Young starts in NFC South road opener

The first overall pick from this year's draft is taking the field for his first regular season outing this Sunday, as Bryce Young will lead the Panthers' offense as its starting quarterback (and one of six newly-elected team captains) against the Falcons.

Young played a few series with the first-string offense throughout the preseason, peaking in his final preseason game against Detroit. He threw his first touchdown pass (to veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen﻿) and extended plays with his legs in the preseason finale while continuing to show the poise and football aptitude that got him drafted in the first place.

In the preseason, Young threw for 129 yards on 14-of-24 passing with one touchdown and no interceptions.

With attention focused on the 22-year-old rookie, he said he's centered his focus on preparation.

"It's a blessing to be here," Young said of making his first professional start. "With it around the corner, it's surreal. But at the same time, there's so much energy and focus that just goes into the game plan, goes into trying to prepare to get ready – myself, us as a team, we're all in that mindset.

"Of course, I'm super excited. And it's definitely a blessing to be in this situation. But, obviously, it's a results-based business. And we want to have success. For us to be able to have that, we have to earn that. And that's by locking in, grinding throughout the week, making sure that we're focused. So really, all my energy has gone to that."