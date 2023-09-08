Panthers add Chandler Wooten to active roster

Sep 08, 2023 at 01:30 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Chandler Wooten
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added a player to the active roster Friday, signing ﻿Chandler Wooten﻿ from the practice squad.

Wooten, a second-year linebacker from Auburn, had made the initial 53-man roster but was waived the following day to make room for the additions of waiver claims.

The former undrafted rookie was originally with the Cardinals, but the Panthers signed him off their practice squad last October.

He spent the rest of the year on the active roster, appearing in nine games, exclusively on special teams.

The Panthers had two spots on the 53-man roster after ﻿Marquis Haynes Sr.﻿ and ﻿Stephen Sullivan﻿ were placed on IR this week, so now they're back to 52.

They can still elevate as many as two players from the practice squad tomorrow to provide depth if they need it.

2023 Uptown Panthers Pep Rally

Panthers fans, TopCats and PurrCussion took over Uptown Charlotte to celebrate the team's upcoming game against the Atlanta Falcons. Check out photos from the event!

230907 Uptown Pep Rally-026
1 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-341
2 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-143
3 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-037
4 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-182
5 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-368
6 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-194
7 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-153
8 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-035
9 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-152
10 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-169
11 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-385
12 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-220
13 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-296
14 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-335
15 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-133
16 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-293
17 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-330
18 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-332
19 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-084
20 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-290
21 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-284
22 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-050
23 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-142
24 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-333
25 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-080
26 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-308
27 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230907 Uptown Pep Rally-042
28 / 28
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Marquis Haynes placed on injured reserve

The veteran pass-rusher missed most of camp with a back issue, and will now miss at least the first four games. 
news

Panthers add two more to practice squad

The additions get the practice squad to 15, leaving one more spot to be filled in the coming days.
news

Panthers add two more to practice squad

The team brought back wide receiver Derek Wright and linebacker Chandler Wooten after they had solid preseasons here.
news

Panthers place Stephen Sullivan on IR

The tight end will miss at least the next four weeks, and the move creates an open roster spot heading into the weekend.
news

Panthers add 11 players to the practice squad

All the players added Wednesday were in camp with them this offseason, and add important depth heading in the regular season.
news

Panthers get to 53-man roster with three more moves

Veteran tackle Cam Erving was among the three players let go to set the intial roster for the regular season.
news

Panthers make moves en route to 53-man roster limit

They still have three moves to make later today, but the majority of their moves are in, including guard Austin Corbett going on the reserve/PUP list.
news

Wide receiver acquired in trade with Chiefs

The Panthers picked up Ihmir Smith-Marsette in a deal involving a conditional swap of 2025 seventh-round picks. 
news

Panthers waive 11 players Saturday

The moves are the first as the team works to get to a 53-man roster prior to Tuesday's deadline.
news

Panthers waive defensive lineman

The team parted ways with nose tackle Marquan McCall Monday, as they continue to look at their options in the front of a new 3-4 defense.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Troy Hill

The veteran cornerback has background with some Panthers coaches, and adds experience to the secondary.
Advertising