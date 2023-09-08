Panthers add Chandler Wooten to active roster

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added a player to the active roster Friday, signing ﻿Chandler Wooten﻿ from the practice squad.

Wooten, a second-year linebacker from Auburn, had made the initial 53-man roster but was waived the following day to make room for the additions of waiver claims.

The former undrafted rookie was originally with the Cardinals, but the Panthers signed him off their practice squad last October.

He spent the rest of the year on the active roster, appearing in nine games, exclusively on special teams.

The Panthers had two spots on the 53-man roster after ﻿Marquis Haynes Sr.﻿ and ﻿Stephen Sullivan﻿ were placed on IR this week, so now they're back to 52.