Bryce Young makes plays with his legs in preseason finale  

And the 33-year-old veteran receiver left impressed with what Young showed on his feet, too.

"That's huge, when the plays aren't there, and he can extend drives by using his feet," Thielen said. "I mean, that's demoralizing to defenses. They make a good call or have good coverage, and then we still get the first down. That's huge. And then that really amplifies the offense.

"Obviously, we knew he could do that. We knew that was a weapon of his, and we're going to need that moving forward."

Young played at least two series in each preseason game and finally found the end zone in the finale.

And at the preseason's conclusion, he said he felt confident as he slides into the regular season, which starts at Atlanta on Sept. 10.