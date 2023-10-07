Five things to watch at Detroit: Improving on offense

The Panthers will be looking for more production from their group of receivers when they go to Detroit.

Carolina's top five pass-catchers include three wideouts, running back ﻿Miles Sanders﻿, and tight end ﻿Hayden Hurst﻿. Veteran wide receiver ﻿Adam Thielen﻿ is the only player who has caught more than 16 passes, putting up 287 yards on 27 catches through the first four games.

﻿DJ Chark Jr.﻿, who will play against his former team when the Panthers face the Lions, has caught just seven passes for 129 yards. ﻿Terrace Marshall Jr.﻿ has added 114 yards on 16 receptions.

At the same time, head coach Frank Reich said he has belief in the group when asked if he was interested in adding the unit.

And he outlined how his position differs from that of general manager Scott Fitterer in those situations this week.

If Fitterer needs to involve Reich in any conversations, he will. Otherwise, Reich said his philosophy has remained the same since he started coaching: He'll focus on the players he has.

"This is the same answer for me all the time, every year I've been in this position. Once we get in season, I just want the guys we got, you know what I mean?" Reich said. "I love the guys we've got. We've got the guys we need to win. That's why, to me there, it makes sense to have the division of the GM and head coach.