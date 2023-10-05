Notebook: Panthers standing out in third-down defense

— As a team captain, Burns is often looked to for answers, and after last week's loss to the Vikings, he admitted he was struggling to come up with a good one. But he said Thursday that when they look at tape, they see things that are positive, but also the individual flaws that have left them at 0-4.

They can look across the field this week at the Lions and see a team that started 1-6 and finished 9-8 last season, becoming one of the hottest teams in the league (other than when they came here and froze). But he also knows that getting the first win is often the hardest part.

"I think it's just the main goal is playing the entirety of the game," Burns said. "Like we're great for a half or three quarters or whatever it may be and then take a slump; we have to work on not doing that.