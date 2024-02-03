For Charlotte native and Panthers fan, playing QB was inevitable

"I know Bryce pretty well and trained with his same trainers out in California and I've been a big fan of Bryce," he said. "The year was the year, but I'm super happy for him.

He's an unbelievable, unbelievable football player, and unbelievable man…he obviously has a lot of stuff that he can handle, and being a Heisman Trophy winner, being a first-round draft pick, I mean, all those different things and the pressure that was put on him and the way he handles himself on and off the field, it's cool to see and somebody I aspire to be like."

Time will tell what the future holds for Sam Hartman and whether or not his journey could come full circle back in Bank of America Stadium. For someone whose earliest memories are of Lake Norman and a football, however, this dream was seemingly always inevitable.