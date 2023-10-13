Frank Reich shares comments on injured players before Miami

Starting safety and defensive signal-caller Vonn Bell is out with a quadriceps injury Reich said he sustained in Thursday's practice, and his counterpart in the defensive backfield, Xavier Woods ﻿, will be out again as he rehabs a hamstring injury from Week 3 at Seattle.

"I'm excited for the guys who are going to get to play," Reich said. "Obviously, it's a big challenge. Nobody's looking to feel sorry for us. So that's what you get paid to do – and get down there, play it out. These are these are great opportunities. This is a great opportunity to make a statement about who we are as a team. It's a great opportunity for the guys stepping in. And I'm looking forward to it."