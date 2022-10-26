How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Atlanta in Week 8

Oct 26, 2022 at 01:11 PM
WEEK8_HowToWatch_Thumbnail

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers take on the Falcons in Week 8 on Oct. 30 at 1:00 p.m. The game will air on FOX.

The game will air in select regions around the country. Fans can also stream the game in the broadcast regions through NFL+.

See below for the broadcast map, courtesy of 506sports, and more ways to watch:

HOWTOWATCH_MAP_WEEK8

WATCH ON TV

TELEVISION BROADCAST IN MARKET: Panthers fans can watch on their local FOX affiliate station if they are in the above area on the broadcast map. Fans in Charlotte can watch on WJZY.

On The Call: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

MORE WAYS TO WATCH | GAME PREVIEW

TELEVISION BROADCAST OUT OF MARKET: DirecTV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out of market games every Sunday. Click here for more information on Sunday Ticket.

WATCH ON MOBILE/APP

Fans can watch games on mobile devices through NFL+ if the user is within the regional broadcast area. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device.

A link for NFL+ will also be available in the Panthers app starting at kickoff.

NFL_PLUS_Cluc_1920X1080_2Line

Sign up for NFL+

Watch out of market pre-season games and stream regular season games on your phone through NFL+. Click here for a free 7-day trial.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Anish Shroff, Jordan Gross, Kristen Balboni, and Jim Szoke

The Panthers Radio Network features eight hours of game-day coverage, beginning three hours before the game and concluding with two hours of wrap-up reaction and postgame analysis.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online, starting at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday. The broadcast is available nationwide on desktop computers and in the Charlotte region on mobile phones. It is also available in the Panthers app by clicking the Live Radio icon on the top of the home screen.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Follow the Panthers for live updates and behind-the-scenes content during the game.

Panthers vs. Falcons Through The Years

Carolina is 20-34 all-time against Atlanta dating all the way back to 1995.

1D3_9782
1 / 69
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
MKII7090
2 / 69
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on December 31, 2017 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
3 / 69

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on December 31, 2017 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on December 31, 2017 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
4 / 69

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on December 31, 2017 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

20180916_CARatATL-1112
5 / 69
20180916_CARatATL-2431
6 / 69
20180916_CARatATL-805
7 / 69
20180916_CARatATL-850
8 / 69
20180916_CARatATL-946
9 / 69
26-FosterDSC_7444
10 / 69
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2012, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons' Chris Owens (21) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers second-year quarterback had his best game of the season, but the highlight occurred as he was crossing the goal line to complete a 72-yard scoring run. He somersaulted into the end zone, and as his legs were in the air, he was nudged slightly by a Falcons defensive back. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)
11 / 69

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2012, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons' Chris Owens (21) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers second-year quarterback had his best game of the season, but the highlight occurred as he was crossing the goal line to complete a 72-yard scoring run. He somersaulted into the end zone, and as his legs were in the air, he was nudged slightly by a Falcons defensive back. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)

Chuck Burton
37_DSC8087
12 / 69
47-DavisDSC_6986
13 / 69
53-Short sacks VickDSC_7263
14 / 69
868B6872
15 / 69
89-SmithDSC_7218
16 / 69
90_DSC8023
17 / 69
_C5X3885
18 / 69
_C5X4135
19 / 69
_F5Q1931
20 / 69
_W7I2224
21 / 69
_W7I2306
22 / 69
_W7I2386
23 / 69
MKII7098
24 / 69
Brandon Todd
_W7I2482
25 / 69
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick is stopped by Carolina Panthers linebacker Dan Morgan (55) and defensive back Deveron Harper, left, as he scrambles during the first half in Atlanta, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2001. (AP Photo/Alan Mothner)
26 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick is stopped by Carolina Panthers linebacker Dan Morgan (55) and defensive back Deveron Harper, left, as he scrambles during the first half in Atlanta, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2001. (AP Photo/Alan Mothner)

Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) celebrates his interception and touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
27 / 69

Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) celebrates his interception and touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

Rainier Ehrhardt
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is forced out of bounds by Carolina Panthers' Mark Fields (58) and Dan Morgan, rear, during the third quarter Saturday, Dec. 18, 2004 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
28 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is forced out of bounds by Carolina Panthers' Mark Fields (58) and Dan Morgan, rear, during the third quarter Saturday, Dec. 18, 2004 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

* FILE * Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs as Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) closes in during their NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., in a Sunday Dec. 4, 2005 photo. Tedy Bruschi didn't get a chance to tackle Steve Smith when the Patriots played the Panthers in September. By midseason, he'd made a remarkable comeback from a stroke and was starting for New England. His return was as impressive as Smith's achievement of returning from a knee injury that cost the Carolina receiver nearly all of the 2004 season. On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2006, they shared The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, file)
29 / 69

FILE Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs as Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) closes in during their NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., in a Sunday Dec. 4, 2005 photo. Tedy Bruschi didn't get a chance to tackle Steve Smith when the Patriots played the Panthers in September. By midseason, he'd made a remarkable comeback from a stroke and was starting for New England. His return was as impressive as Smith's achievement of returning from a knee injury that cost the Carolina receiver nearly all of the 2004 season. On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2006, they shared The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, file)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 24-6 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
30 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 24-6 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) celebrates after a touchdown past Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
31 / 69

Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) celebrates after a touchdown past Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Les Miller (69) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tony Graziani (13) in the second quarter of their NFL game at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 26, 1997. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
32 / 69

Carolina Panthers' Les Miller (69) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tony Graziani (13) in the second quarter of their NFL game at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 26, 1997. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) signals for a first down against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
33 / 69

Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) signals for a first down against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
34 / 69

Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) dives for the end zone against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
35 / 69

Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) dives for the end zone against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers Mike Adams (29) intercepts a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
36 / 69

Carolina Panthers Mike Adams (29) intercepts a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MKII6770
37 / 69
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) runs back a intercepted ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014, in Atlanta. Boston scored on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
38 / 69

Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) runs back a intercepted ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014, in Atlanta. Boston scored on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Carolina Panther Devin Funchess (17) looks for running room against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
39 / 69

Carolina Panther Devin Funchess (17) looks for running room against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
40 / 69

Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
41 / 69

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
42 / 69

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
43 / 69

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
44 / 69

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsATL765
45 / 69
Carolina Panthers 2015
CW1D4742
46 / 69
MKII6563
47 / 69
Brandon Todd
D15O0432
48 / 69
Carolina Panthers strong safety Juston Burris (31), free safety Tre Boston (33), and Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) celebrate an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 23-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
49 / 69

Carolina Panthers strong safety Juston Burris (31), free safety Tre Boston (33), and Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) celebrate an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 23-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
D15O0655
50 / 69
MKII7255
51 / 69
Brandon Todd
D15O9339 2
52 / 69
D15O9582 2
53 / 69
D15O9736 2
54 / 69
FosterDSC_8842
55 / 69
MKII6970
56 / 69
Brandon Todd
DX3_1954
57 / 69
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) scrambles past Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56), Kroy Biermann (71) and Chris Hope (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
58 / 69

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) scrambles past Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56), Kroy Biermann (71) and Chris Hope (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
MKII7410
59 / 69
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
60 / 69

Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MKII6396
61 / 69
Brandon Todd
DX3_3223
62 / 69
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
63 / 69

Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
64 / 69

Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Rucker&Weatherspoon Sack VickDSC_7144
65 / 69
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) signals a first down after a run as Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56) and Chris Hope (24) move downfield during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
66 / 69

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) signals a first down after a run as Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56) and Chris Hope (24) move downfield during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
SmithDSC_8667
67 / 69
1D3_9895 2
68 / 69
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton greets fans after the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 21-20. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
69 / 69

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton greets fans after the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 21-20. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Dave Martin
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

PJ Walker getting used to his new normal

With Baker Mayfield back on the field as his backup this week, Walker is handling his newfound popularity as he has other turns in his career — matter-of-factly.

news

Bradley Bozeman waited for chance, now it's his job

While Bozeman's life has been full of change since moving to Charlotte, the fight for a starting job at center wasn't new to him.

news

Week 8 Wednesday Injury Report: Chuba Hubbard held out

The Panthers could have to adjust in the backfield yet again, and three players were held out with illnesses as they began preparations for the Falcons.

news

Week 8 Game Preview: Panthers at Falcons

Carolina looks to build on momentum with a rivalry game at Atlanta.

news

My View: A different energy in win over Tampa Bay

Taking a look at how the shots of the Panthers dominant win over the Buccaneers came together, from the photographers' perspective.

news

Ask The Old Guy: What just happened here?

After a stunning win over the Buccaneers Sunday, people aren't quite sure what to make of the Panthers. And honestly, after the last two weeks, it's a lot to take in.

news

Know Your Foe: Atlanta Falcons

Carolina travels to face the Falcons in another NFC South matchup in Week 8.

news

Panthers place Henry Anderson on NFI, sign two players

The Panthers added some depth on the offensive line and in the secondary, among a handful of roster moves Tuesday.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 8 vs. Falcons

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Week 8.

news

The Day After: PJ Walker to remain at the helm

Interim coach Steve Wilks and players alike expressed their confidence in Walker, who is now 3-1 as a starter here.

news

Mike Rucker shares knowledge at German flag football event

The Panthers legend took part in a recent flag football clinic and tournament in Frankfurt, as the team works to grow the game in Germany.

Advertising