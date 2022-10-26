Powered by

Week 8 Game Preview: Panthers at Falcons

Oct 26, 2022 at 12:55 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
WEEK8_GameMatchup_Thumbnail

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers (2-5) hit the road with some momentum as they look to move to 3-0 in the NFC South with a game at Atlanta (3-4) on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. Sunday marks the third straight season that the Panthers have played Atlanta in Week 8.

Scroll below for more information on the Week 8 matchup, team connections, series history and stats comparison, presented by Amazon Next Gen Stats.

Game Reset

History: Panthers vs. Falcons

  • Carolina is 20-34 all-time against the Falcons | Series History
  • Current Streak: Falcons W1
  • Carolina has won two games in a row in Atlanta, but the Falcons own 19-8 all-time record at home

Player/Coach Connections

  • Falcons players Damiere Byrd and Dean Marlowe used to play for Carolina
  • Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone was on Carolina's practice squad in 2007
  • Panthers players Derrick Brown, Cameron Erving, Tommy Tremble and Jaycee Horn all grew up in Georgia
  • Falcons players Colby Gossett (Appalachian State), A.J. Terrell (Clemson), Grady Jarrett (Clemson), Damiere Byrd (South Carolina), Byran Edwards (South Carolina) and Bradley Pinion (Clemson) all went to college in the Carolinas
  • Falcons head coach Arthur Smith played football at North Carolina from 2001-04

Statistical Comparison

Table inside Article
CategoryCarolinaAtlanta
Offense
Total Yards/Game271.9 (32nd)308.6 (27th)
Rushing Yards/Game102.1 (23rd)156.9 (4th)
Net Passing Yards/Game169.7 (28th)151.7 (31st)
Sacks Allowed20 (t-25th)17 (t-23rd)
Third Down Efficiency25.0 (32nd)44.2 (5th)
Points/Game17.7 (t-26th)23.3 (12th)
Defense
Total Yards/Game351.9 (18th)406.9 (30th)
Rushing Yards/Game120.9 (21st)100.3 (5th)
Passing Yards/Game231.0 (19th)306.6 (32nd)
Sacks10 (30th)11 (t-27th)
Third Down Efficiency40.0 (t-15th)48.3 (32nd)
Takeaways6 (t-26th)10 (t-9th)
Points Allowed/Game21.3 (17th)24.4 (24th)

Notes and Trends

DJ Moore moving up the ranks

  • DJ Moore had seven receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay last week, moving him passed Wesley Walls into fifth place in franchise history with 328 career receptions.

Defensive First Quarters

  • This season, Carolina has only allowed 13 points scored in the first quarter, tying for first in the NFL.
  • They've scored a defensive TD and allowed just 5.33 yards per pass attempt in the first 15 minutes, good for third in the league.

Ickey's moving

  • Over the last five games, rookie Ikem Ekwonu has not allowed a sack and has a pass blocking rating of 98.2 (via PFF), eighth among offensive tackles. His run blocking grade in that stretch is 80.6, fifth among offensive tackles.
  • Against Tampa Bay, he recorded 317 yards running of 6.6+ MPH (according to Next Gen Stats), third-most among offensive linemen. He also had the fewest yards walking of any offensive lineman (<5 MPH).

Bozeman breakthrough

  • Center Bradley Bozeman made his first start at center on Sunday after Pat Elflein was put on IR.
  • He had an overall grade of 93.2 from PFF, best among all centers in Week 7.

PJ Walker with the W

  • PJ Walker improved to 3-1 as a starter with his best career performance on Sunday, throwing for 177 yards with two touchdowns and a passer rating of 126.5.
  • It was the third-best passer rating of any QB last week and his PFF grade of 94.9 led all qualified players in the NFL. Walker completed 72.7 percent of his passes which was 9.3 percent above expected (according to Next Gen Stats).

Foreman's big gains

  • D'Onta Foreman rushed for 118 yards and finished with 145 scrimmage yards, including a career-long 60-yard rush.
  • Foreman led a Panthers rushing attack that totaled 173 yards on the ground, the most since a win in Atlanta in Week 8 of 2021. Carolina's rush average of 6.4 yards per attempt were the most in a game since Week 8 of 2020.

Special teams strength

  • The Panthers rank third in the NFL with a total PFF special teams grade of 91.3.
  • This season, Carolina has blocked two field goals, ranks sixth with a FG made percentage of 92.3, ranks sixth with a net punting average of 44.4 and leads the league with 450 kick return yards.

2022 Statistical Milestones to Watch

  • Brian Burns (30.5) needs 2.0 sacks to tie Kawann Short (32.5) for seventh place in franchise history in career sacks.
  • Derrick Brown (14) needs four pass deflections to tie Julius Peppers (18) for the most by a Panthers defensive lineman in his first three seasons.
  • Shaq Thompson needs 54 tackles for his fourth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles. That would tie Jon Beason (4 straight) for third-most behind Thomas Davis (5 straight) and Luke Kuechly (8 straight).
  • Donte Jackson (13) needs one interception to tie Doug Evans and Richard Marshall for fifth in franchise history.
  • JJ Jansen (216) needs five games played to tie John Kasay (221) for most in Panthers franchise history.

Panthers vs. Falcons Through The Years

Carolina is 20-34 all-time against Atlanta dating all the way back to 1995.

1D3_9782
1 / 69
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
MKII7090
2 / 69
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on December 31, 2017 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
3 / 69

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on December 31, 2017 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on December 31, 2017 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
4 / 69

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on December 31, 2017 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

20180916_CARatATL-1112
5 / 69
20180916_CARatATL-2431
6 / 69
20180916_CARatATL-805
7 / 69
20180916_CARatATL-850
8 / 69
20180916_CARatATL-946
9 / 69
26-FosterDSC_7444
10 / 69
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2012, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons' Chris Owens (21) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers second-year quarterback had his best game of the season, but the highlight occurred as he was crossing the goal line to complete a 72-yard scoring run. He somersaulted into the end zone, and as his legs were in the air, he was nudged slightly by a Falcons defensive back. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)
11 / 69

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2012, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons' Chris Owens (21) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers second-year quarterback had his best game of the season, but the highlight occurred as he was crossing the goal line to complete a 72-yard scoring run. He somersaulted into the end zone, and as his legs were in the air, he was nudged slightly by a Falcons defensive back. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)

Chuck Burton
37_DSC8087
12 / 69
47-DavisDSC_6986
13 / 69
53-Short sacks VickDSC_7263
14 / 69
868B6872
15 / 69
89-SmithDSC_7218
16 / 69
90_DSC8023
17 / 69
_C5X3885
18 / 69
_C5X4135
19 / 69
_F5Q1931
20 / 69
_W7I2224
21 / 69
_W7I2306
22 / 69
_W7I2386
23 / 69
MKII7098
24 / 69
Brandon Todd
_W7I2482
25 / 69
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick is stopped by Carolina Panthers linebacker Dan Morgan (55) and defensive back Deveron Harper, left, as he scrambles during the first half in Atlanta, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2001. (AP Photo/Alan Mothner)
26 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick is stopped by Carolina Panthers linebacker Dan Morgan (55) and defensive back Deveron Harper, left, as he scrambles during the first half in Atlanta, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2001. (AP Photo/Alan Mothner)

Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) celebrates his interception and touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
27 / 69

Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) celebrates his interception and touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

Rainier Ehrhardt
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is forced out of bounds by Carolina Panthers' Mark Fields (58) and Dan Morgan, rear, during the third quarter Saturday, Dec. 18, 2004 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
28 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is forced out of bounds by Carolina Panthers' Mark Fields (58) and Dan Morgan, rear, during the third quarter Saturday, Dec. 18, 2004 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

* FILE * Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs as Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) closes in during their NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., in a Sunday Dec. 4, 2005 photo. Tedy Bruschi didn't get a chance to tackle Steve Smith when the Patriots played the Panthers in September. By midseason, he'd made a remarkable comeback from a stroke and was starting for New England. His return was as impressive as Smith's achievement of returning from a knee injury that cost the Carolina receiver nearly all of the 2004 season. On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2006, they shared The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, file)
29 / 69

FILE Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs as Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) closes in during their NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., in a Sunday Dec. 4, 2005 photo. Tedy Bruschi didn't get a chance to tackle Steve Smith when the Patriots played the Panthers in September. By midseason, he'd made a remarkable comeback from a stroke and was starting for New England. His return was as impressive as Smith's achievement of returning from a knee injury that cost the Carolina receiver nearly all of the 2004 season. On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2006, they shared The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, file)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 24-6 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
30 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 24-6 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) celebrates after a touchdown past Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
31 / 69

Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) celebrates after a touchdown past Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Les Miller (69) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tony Graziani (13) in the second quarter of their NFL game at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 26, 1997. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
32 / 69

Carolina Panthers' Les Miller (69) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tony Graziani (13) in the second quarter of their NFL game at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 26, 1997. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) signals for a first down against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
33 / 69

Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) signals for a first down against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
34 / 69

Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) dives for the end zone against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
35 / 69

Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) dives for the end zone against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers Mike Adams (29) intercepts a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
36 / 69

Carolina Panthers Mike Adams (29) intercepts a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MKII6770
37 / 69
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) runs back a intercepted ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014, in Atlanta. Boston scored on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
38 / 69

Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) runs back a intercepted ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014, in Atlanta. Boston scored on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Carolina Panther Devin Funchess (17) looks for running room against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
39 / 69

Carolina Panther Devin Funchess (17) looks for running room against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
40 / 69

Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
41 / 69

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
42 / 69

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
43 / 69

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
44 / 69

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsATL765
45 / 69
Carolina Panthers 2015
CW1D4742
46 / 69
MKII6563
47 / 69
Brandon Todd
D15O0432
48 / 69
Carolina Panthers strong safety Juston Burris (31), free safety Tre Boston (33), and Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) celebrate an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 23-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
49 / 69

Carolina Panthers strong safety Juston Burris (31), free safety Tre Boston (33), and Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) celebrate an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 23-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
D15O0655
50 / 69
MKII7255
51 / 69
Brandon Todd
D15O9339 2
52 / 69
D15O9582 2
53 / 69
D15O9736 2
54 / 69
FosterDSC_8842
55 / 69
MKII6970
56 / 69
Brandon Todd
DX3_1954
57 / 69
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) scrambles past Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56), Kroy Biermann (71) and Chris Hope (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
58 / 69

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) scrambles past Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56), Kroy Biermann (71) and Chris Hope (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
MKII7410
59 / 69
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
60 / 69

Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MKII6396
61 / 69
Brandon Todd
DX3_3223
62 / 69
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
63 / 69

Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
64 / 69

Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Rucker&Weatherspoon Sack VickDSC_7144
65 / 69
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) signals a first down after a run as Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56) and Chris Hope (24) move downfield during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
66 / 69

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) signals a first down after a run as Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56) and Chris Hope (24) move downfield during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
SmithDSC_8667
67 / 69
1D3_9895 2
68 / 69
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton greets fans after the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 21-20. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
69 / 69

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton greets fans after the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 21-20. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Dave Martin
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 7 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Carolina's offensive line has seen some of its best action of late.

news

Week 6 Game Preview: Panthers at Rams

Carolina plays its first game under interim head coach Steve Wilks in Los Angeles.

news

Week 5 Game Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers

Carolina plays the last of its three straight home games against San Francisco.

news

Week 4 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Cardinals

Carolina will look to build momentum with the third home game of the young season.

news

Week 3 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Saints

The Panthers open NFC South play at home in Week 3.

news

Week 2 Game Preview: Panthers at Giants

Sunday marks the 13th meeting all-time between Carolina and New York.

news

Week 1 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Browns

Carolina will open the season at home for the fifth-straight season.

Advertising