Ihmir Smith-Marsette and DJ Chark offer signs of possibility for offense

Chark, the veteran receiver here on a one-year deal, finished with six receptions on eight targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns. His final stat line just slightly edged out that of Adam Thielen , who finished with six receptions for 94 yards. It's the kind of production the Panthers were hoping for when bringing in two tenured options for their young quarterback.

For Chark in particular, the quantity of his receptions weren't as important as how they came about. It's a testament to a unit-wide effort says Young.

"For me it's just getting the ball to the open receiver. They're doing a great job getting open, they're winning matchups, they're taking advantage of that. So I'm super grateful for that, just, trying to find the right people and get to them."

Chark was the recipient of both of Young's touchdowns, the second off a scramble drill that resulted in a highlight-worthy catch. It's the sort of play that can be a building block for an offense that has been looking for a foundation, and what Chark knows he needs to become for Young's progression.

"I feel like for us to get where we need to be, I obviously have to do my part and contribute," Chark said Sunday. "So getting opportunities, I felt like I have to make the most of them whatever opportunities that is and just continuing to be positive and be the guy that I said I was going to be.