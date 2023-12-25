Ihmir Smith-Marsette and DJ Chark offer signs of possibility for offense

Dec 25, 2023 at 04:51 PM
Kassidy Hill Headshot New
Kassidy Hill
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

The 2023 Carolina Panthers season has primarily been about the development of rookie quarterback Bryce Young. His maturation and comfortability within not only the offense but the NFL, has been paramount. For that to happen though, relies heavily on forging chemistry with his weapons.

Young played his best game of the season on Sunday, albeit in a 33-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers, as the rookie passer picked up 312 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions. He was decisive and in control. He also got the return needed from his pass catchers, as guy after guy stepped up to help out their quarterback not only on tough throws, but to create breathing room in which he could work.

Two of those were DJ Chark Jr.and Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

Related Links

Chark, the veteran receiver here on a one-year deal, finished with six receptions on eight targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns. His final stat line just slightly edged out that of Adam Thielen , who finished with six receptions for 94 yards. It's the kind of production the Panthers were hoping for when bringing in two tenured options for their young quarterback.

For Chark in particular, the quantity of his receptions weren't as important as how they came about. It's a testament to a unit-wide effort says Young.

"For me it's just getting the ball to the open receiver. They're doing a great job getting open, they're winning matchups, they're taking advantage of that. So I'm super grateful for that, just, trying to find the right people and get to them."

Chark was the recipient of both of Young's touchdowns, the second off a scramble drill that resulted in a highlight-worthy catch. It's the sort of play that can be a building block for an offense that has been looking for a foundation, and what Chark knows he needs to become for Young's progression.

"I feel like for us to get where we need to be, I obviously have to do my part and contribute," Chark said Sunday. "So getting opportunities, I felt like I have to make the most of them whatever opportunities that is and just continuing to be positive and be the guy that I said I was going to be.

"Even when situation doesn't seem so bright or whatever it may be, try to continue to be consistent…shout out to Bryce because he's been trusting me to make some plays and rather than make one and don't make one, I know he's coming back to me and that's a great feeling to have."

For Smith-Marsette, his emergence has been a gift. In November, he scored the club's first punt return for a touchdown in six years. Brought in primarily as a special teams returner in a late-summer trade with the Chiefs, his skill set boded well to translate to offense.

"He's a special player when he gets the ball in his hands. Obviously, you saw it early with his punt return ability, and making some big plays there," Thielen said of Smith-Marsette. "Usually, that stuff usually translates over to offense when a guy can make plays consistently in special teams…And so we're going to need him to make plays and even running routes, and he does a great job when he gets opportunities. And usually in this league if you make some, you make the most of your opportunities, usually that keeps coming."

Those opportunities came in short bunches on Sunday, but, to Thielen's point, the third-year gadget player made the most of each of his three touches. One catch for 18 yards and two rushes for 33 yards, were capped by a 20-yard end around touchdown run, in which Smith-Marsette used all of his returner juke moves to work his way into the endzone.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Adam Thielen

"Shoot the ball in my hands, I'm thinking touchdown every time," Smith-Marsette said. "I just get the ball and just try to make a play. Just try to provide, enough yards to the point where the crowd can cheer and the offense, keep putting me out there. The coaches keep putting me out there.

"I feel like I'm one of the most dangerous players and league. And when I get rolling, I feel like I'm unstoppable. And that's just my mindset. If you're a player out here and don't have that mindset, I don't know what you're doing."

The former fifth-round pick has bounced around four teams in his three years in the league. As his role on both special teams and the offense has grown, he hopes he's found a home in Carolina, developing alongside Young.

Said Smith-Marsette: "I appreciate you, Bryce. Let's keep this thing rolling, tell everybody, I'm trying to stay with Bryce for a long time."

Panthers vs. Packers | Game Action Gallery | December 24, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16.

231225 Packers In-Game-81
1 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-77
2 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-75
3 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-82
4 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-79
5 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-74
6 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-78
7 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-80
8 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-73
9 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-91
10 / 68
Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Adam Thielen
11 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-85
12 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-94
13 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-93
14 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-87
15 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-88
16 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-84
17 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-098
18 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-113
19 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-100
20 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-110
21 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-097
22 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-111
23 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-099
24 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-109
25 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-095
26 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-106
27 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-108
28 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-101
29 / 68
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
30 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-096
31 / 68
Bryce Young
32 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-117
33 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-122
34 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-119
35 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-123
36 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-140
37 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-137
38 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-139
39 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-143
40 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-152
41 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-149
42 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-151
43 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-143
44 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-144
45 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-162
46 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-163
47 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-146
48 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-154
49 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-156
50 / 68
Bryce Young
51 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-193
52 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-191
53 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-176
54 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-182
55 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-194
56 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-190
57 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-181
58 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-180
59 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-185
60 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-184
61 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-174
62 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-183
63 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-178
64 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-188
65 / 68
231225 Packers In-Game-170
66 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-171
67 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231225 Packers In-Game-169
68 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Snap Counts: Week 16 vs. Green Bay

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the home xxx Sunday against the Packers.
news

Steats & Superlatives: Panthers vs. Packers

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' Week 16 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
news

Notebook: Panthers frustrated by late calls

From a frantic spike that was ruled a fraction of a second late, to a bobbled catch that wasn't overturned, there was some frustration late for the Panthers. Plus more on injuries, and other notes.
news

Bryce Young took "control" of the Panthers offense, en route to his best game

Bryce Young finished with 312 yards and two touchdowns, in the best performance yet of his rookie season, and what his teammates think is a sign of things to come.
Advertising