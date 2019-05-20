Introducing Caroline Cann, new Panthers team reporter

May 20, 2019 at 09:39 AM
Panthers fans, meet Caroline Cann, new team reporter for your favorite team. You'll see her on camera conducting interviews and bringing you behind-the-scenes content, but before all that, here's a chance to learn a little about her.

Take it away, Caroline!

Coming Home

I hope everyone gets to feel the excitement of coming home. I was born and raised in the Carolinas, graduated from the University of South Carolina, and started my career here. I then left for the Midwest and an opportunity to work with the Indianapolis Colts' digital media team. Three years and countless experiences later, I'm coming home. I can't wait to get to know you all and become your all-access pass to the Panthers.

Standing on the field, surrounded by the black and blue and the Charlotte skyline knowing I get to be a part of the Panthers organization is a pinch me moment. I am so excited to be here and be your all-access pass to the team.
Now my brother isn't the only one with football glamour shots! He'll hate me for sharing this, but he was on the front page of our communities newspaper recreating the famous Bo Jackson dual sport, black and white photo because he was a stud in high school football and baseball. Hi Mark - don't hate me!
My dad and brother taught me how to throw a football at a pretty young age. With my dad being a coach and my brother being a former college QB, I really had no choice other than to learn. Now our family beach trips consist of what was supposed to be a casual, relaxing game of catch and actually turn into a very competitive game of route running and Hail Mary's.
Have you seen the movie Remember the Titans? The character Sheryl Yoats was me in real life when my dad coached high school football. I yelled from the stands, attending all the practices I could, and even attempted to draw a few plays. Dad played along with my antics and I know it's one reason I still love football.
One of the things I'm most excited about in my new role is being able to explore a new city that is so close to my family. Charlotte has grown so much since I left the Carolinas! What are some of your favorite spots around the city? I'd love to hear them.
I always laugh a little when I get ready to workout because I know my current workouts would only constitute as a warmup in my college program! I am thankful though that my workouts now consist of running through a beautiful neighborhood and exploring a new city and not pushing sleds until I feel like I can't walk. Yes, that's to you, college strength coach!
The Keep Pounding 5K in just a few weeks! I'm training with a little bit (okay, a lot) of stairs. Want to run with me? Make sure to register.
Did I mention all those stairs? Phew.
If you look closely at this photo, you'll notice a Panther on the side of my helmet. I was around three years old in this picture and wanted to show off my football skills in the backyard. Pretty cool to look back on this photo and think about all the things that have led me here.
Sports, Always

Like many of you, my life has always revolved around sports and competition. I don't remember many weekends not spent on a court or field of some sort. My very first introduction to football was with my dad, who coached high school football in South Carolina for almost 20 years. I would tag along to practice, and our family calendar always depended on the football schedule. My personal athletic career never involved a football field, but it did lead me to earn a degree from the University of South Carolina, where I competed as a high jumper and an outside hitter for the volleyball team. These days, you'll just find me running through whatever city I'm in and squeezing in a workout when I can; although, my life is still very dependent on that football schedule.

What I'm Listening To

One of my favorite things is music. I think we can all agree life is better with a soundtrack. Most of my life is set to the sound of a Spotify playlist, so I thought I'd share what I'm listening to right now. Go easy on the musical judgment! Who knew sharing a playlist could make me feel so vulnerable?? I guess that just goes to show how much music influences my life. I don't have a particular genre I stick with, I just always have something playing. Think you have a better playlist? Share it! I live for New Music Fridays and my Weekly Discover playlist, so I'll gladly listen to your suggestions.

Be sure to follow Caroline on Instagram and Twitter for more!

