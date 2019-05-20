Introducing Caroline Cann, new Panthers team reporter

Panthers fans, meet Caroline Cann, new team reporter for your favorite team. You'll see her on camera conducting interviews and bringing you behind-the-scenes content, but before all that, here's a chance to learn a little about her.
Take it away, Caroline!
Coming Home
I hope everyone gets to feel the excitement of coming home. I was born and raised in the Carolinas, graduated from the University of South Carolina, and started my career here. I then left for the Midwest and an opportunity to work with the Indianapolis Colts' digital media team. Three years and countless experiences later, I'm coming home. I can't wait to get to know you all and become your all-access pass to the Panthers.
Check out this slideshow to learn more about the Panthers' new team reporter.
Sports, Always
Like many of you, my life has always revolved around sports and competition. I don't remember many weekends not spent on a court or field of some sort. My very first introduction to football was with my dad, who coached high school football in South Carolina for almost 20 years. I would tag along to practice, and our family calendar always depended on the football schedule. My personal athletic career never involved a football field, but it did lead me to earn a degree from the University of South Carolina, where I competed as a high jumper and an outside hitter for the volleyball team. These days, you'll just find me running through whatever city I'm in and squeezing in a workout when I can; although, my life is still very dependent on that football schedule.
What I'm Listening To
One of my favorite things is music. I think we can all agree life is better with a soundtrack. Most of my life is set to the sound of a Spotify playlist, so I thought I'd share what I'm listening to right now. Go easy on the musical judgment! Who knew sharing a playlist could make me feel so vulnerable?? I guess that just goes to show how much music influences my life. I don't have a particular genre I stick with, I just always have something playing. Think you have a better playlist? Share it! I live for New Music Fridays and my Weekly Discover playlist, so I'll gladly listen to your suggestions.