Introducing Caroline Cann, new Panthers team reporter

Like many of you, my life has always revolved around sports and competition. I don't remember many weekends not spent on a court or field of some sort. My very first introduction to football was with my dad, who coached high school football in South Carolina for almost 20 years. I would tag along to practice, and our family calendar always depended on the football schedule. My personal athletic career never involved a football field, but it did lead me to earn a degree from the University of South Carolina, where I competed as a high jumper and an outside hitter for the volleyball team. These days, you'll just find me running through whatever city I'm in and squeezing in a workout when I can; although, my life is still very dependent on that football schedule.