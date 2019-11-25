Joey Slye "feels terrible" after missing three kicks in Panthers' loss 

It was an impressive leadership moment for Allen, but words likely did little to clear Slye's mind. He did make two field goals, a 41-yarder in the second quarter and a 52-yard bomb in the third that tied him with Graham Gano (6 in 2013) for the most makes from 50-plus yards in a Panthers' single season. But Slye went wide right on two extra-point tries and what would have been a go-ahead 28-yarder with 2:00 left in the fourth quarter.

"If I'm pushing right, it usually means I'm planting too deep," Slye said.

"My heel was past the ball, that's going to leave my hips open to miss right. It's something I've been drilling."

The final miss wasn't without some controversy. As Slye slumped to the ground holding his helmet in his hands, a yellow flag flew. The Panthers began to celebrate and Slye pumped his fist in relief. A penalty would give the Panthers a fresh set of downs.

Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport had jumped over long-snapper J.J. Jansen and center Matt Paradis. Because Davenport was on the line of scrimmage, the leap appeared legal, but it was made possible because defensive tackle David Onyemata pushed Jansen down. Or that's what officials decided before they picked up the flag.

"One of the officials said they pulled me down. A different official said he pushed me down, and that was the difference. They're allowed to push, but they're not allowed to pull," Jansen said. "Two judgment calls and they deliberated and came to the conclusion that they did.