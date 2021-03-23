 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

John Miller agrees to return on one-year deal

Mar 23, 2021 at 01:37 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
John Miller

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers brought back a familiar face, as they continue to rebuild their offensive line.

The team has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with right guard John Miller﻿.

Miller came here a year ago on another one-year deal, and started 14 games. He provided a stable right side of the line with tackle Taylor Moton﻿, giving them the kind of size they wanted at the guard position.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Miller spent his first four years with the Bills, and was with the Bengals in 2019.

The Panthers aren't finished working on the line, but they at least have a reasonable representation of a starting five at the moment. That was no sure thing, since they entered the offseason with just one starter (center Matt Paradis﻿) under contract.

But after using the franchise tag on Moton, and signing free agents Cam Erving and Pat Elflein﻿, the Panthers have more parts to build around as they look ahead to the draft.

Best of John Miller in 2020

Miller started 14 games at right guard in his first season in Carolina in 2020.

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)
1 / 22

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII1746
2 / 22
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_4486
3 / 22
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII9214
4 / 22
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_BTR_2593
5 / 22
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_1881
6 / 22
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII8299
7 / 22
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_5D4_3611
8 / 22
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_BTR_1098
9 / 22
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII8662
10 / 22
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_0581
11 / 22
Brandon Todd
E_5D4_0572
12 / 22
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_MK3_1234
13 / 22
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_3256
14 / 22
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_7684
15 / 22
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_6872
16 / 22
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_1258
17 / 22
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_1614
18 / 22
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_2012 (1)
19 / 22
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_5386
20 / 22
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_7241
21 / 22
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_5348_1
22 / 22
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers extend three, sign 11 practice squaders to future deals

They re-signed free agents-to-be Stephen Sullivan, LaBryan Ray, and Nick Thurman, and brought back running back return man Tarik Cohen.
news

Panthers add kicker Matthew Wright

The practice squad addition was with the team during training camp, and now gives them an option if Eddy Piñeiro isn't able to kick this week.
news

Wideout Jonathan Mingo placed on IR with foot injury

The second-round rookie finished his first season with 43 receptions for 418 yards, but will miss the final week of the season.
news

Panthers add guard Gabe Jackson to active roster, ahead of Jaguars game 

Veteran Gabe Jackson will head to Jacksonville on Sunday as part of the Panthers 53-man roster
news

Offensive lineman Ilm Manning added to active roster

The Panthers added a rookie offensive lineman off of San Francisco's practice squad on Thursday.
news

Amaré Barno placed on Injured Reserve, Tarik Cohen elevated to practice squad

The second-year linebacker will head to season ending IR with a knee injury. 
news

Linebacker Claudin Cherelus designated to return from IR

The rookie linebacker, a key special teams player, became the seventh player designated to come back from injured reserve this season, leaving one spot remaining.
news

Veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston released

The 34-year-old asked for his release and it was granted, allowing him to potentially join another team before the end of the regular season.
news

Hayden Hurst, Justin McCray placed on injured reserve

The veteran tight end suffered a concussion in Week 10 against the Bears and remains in the concussion protocol.
news

Justin McCray signed to active roster

The veteran offensive lineman started last week against the Buccaneers, and had been promoted from the practice squad three times.
news

Panthers waive offensive lineman Brett Toth

Toth started at guard against the Titans, and has been a part of a large cast of players to roll through the interior spots this year.
news

Jaycee Horn, Jeremy Chinn, Yetur Gross-Matos activated

The Panthers added three defensive starters for Sunday's game against the Bucs, which should provide a boost for a defense that's still ranked sixth in the NFL.
Advertising