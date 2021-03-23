John Miller agrees to return on one-year deal

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers brought back a familiar face, as they continue to rebuild their offensive line.

The team has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with right guard John Miller﻿.

Miller came here a year ago on another one-year deal, and started 14 games. He provided a stable right side of the line with tackle Taylor Moton﻿, giving them the kind of size they wanted at the guard position.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Miller spent his first four years with the Bills, and was with the Bengals in 2019.

The Panthers aren't finished working on the line, but they at least have a reasonable representation of a starting five at the moment. That was no sure thing, since they entered the offseason with just one starter (center Matt Paradis﻿) under contract.