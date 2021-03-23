John Miller agrees to return on one-year deal

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers brought back a familiar face, as they continue to rebuild their offensive line.
The team has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with right guard John Miller.
Miller came here a year ago on another one-year deal, and started 14 games. He provided a stable right side of the line with tackle Taylor Moton, giving them the kind of size they wanted at the guard position.
The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Miller spent his first four years with the Bills, and was with the Bengals in 2019.
The Panthers aren't finished working on the line, but they at least have a reasonable representation of a starting five at the moment. That was no sure thing, since they entered the offseason with just one starter (center Matt Paradis) under contract.
But after using the franchise tag on Moton, and signing free agents Cam Erving and Pat Elflein, the Panthers have more parts to build around as they look ahead to the draft.
