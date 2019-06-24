The Hall: Jordan Gross Episode Preview

Jun 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
Jordan Gross made his mark as the best left tackle to ever play for the Panthers. He started more games than any player in franchise history, went to three Pro Bowls and helped pave the way to four playoff appearances.

Gross retired at the end of the 2013 season after an 11-year career. This fall, he will be inducted into the Panthers Hall of Honor.

For the second episode of "The Hall," our camera crew went to Idaho to visit Gross on the farm where he's worked since 2016 after he spent his first two years in retirement working for the Panthers' broadcast team.

A day on the farm with Jordan Gross

View photos taken on location during the shooting of "The Hall," as the former Carolina offensive tackle shows you around his farm in Idaho.

The episode also reveals some never-before-seen footage of Gross's other job with the Panthers – comedic relief/prankster.

"He was one of the funniest guys in the locker room," general manager Marty Hurney said. "If you went in the locker room and said, 'Who's the biggest prankster in this locker room?,' you would have pointed to Ryan Kalil, but you wouldn't have pointed at Jordan Gross. He did everything behind the scenes, he was the puppet master so to speak."

Last week, the first episode of "The Hall" featured quarterback Jake Delhomme.

"I thought it was absolutely fabulous with great detail," Delhomme said late last week. "It's just another reason why I bleed Carolina Blue. I was floored by the commentary from past coaches and players. The number of people that have reached out to me is beyond my imagination. Friends, family and numerous former teammates have contacted me and have been extremely impressed by the video."

"The Hall" continues every Tuesday through July 9 on Panthers.com, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.

The final two episodes will feature tight end Wesley Walls (July 2) and wide receiver Steve Smith, Sr. (July 9).

