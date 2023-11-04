Justin Houston placed on injured reserve

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers put another defensive starter on injured reserve Saturday, continuing what has become an unfortunate theme this year.
Veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston was placed on IR because of a hamstring injury suffered in last week's win against the Texans.
The 34-year-old will miss at least the next four games.
He started the first seven games and had half a sack, two tackles for a loss, and three quarterback hits.
He's the 11th player to go on injured reserve this season for the Panthers and the eighth from the defensive side of the ball. They've already returned one from IR (tight end Stephen Sullivan), and league rules only allow a team to return eight from the list during a season. It's Week 9 now (of 18).
Also on IR are defensive end Henry Anderson, outside linebackers Yetur Gross-Matos and Marquis Haynes Sr., linebackers Shaq Thompson and Claudin Cherelus, cornerback Jaycee Horn, and safety Jeremy Chinn, along with starting left guard Brady Christensen and tight ends Ian Thomas and Giovanni Ricci. Anderson was placed on IR before the season, so by rule, he cannot return, and Thompson's and Christensen's injuries are such that they aren't expected to. The rest are at least possibilities.
To fill Houston's roster spot, they signed safety Matthias Farley from the practice squad to the active roster. The 31-year-old Farley, an eighth-year player who played for Frank Reich with the Colts, has been elevated three times for games (the maximum allowed). He started at safety against the Dolphins and contributed on special teams. They needed some depth there, with Vonn Bell doubtful this week.
They also elevated outside linebacker Eku Leota from the practice squad, giving them extra help this week against the Colts.
