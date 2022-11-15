Know Your Foe: Baltimore Ravens

Nov 15, 2022 at 12:53 PM
CHARLOTTE – The Panthers are back on the road again.

Coming off of a mini-bye after winning on Thursday Night Football against Atlanta, Carolina turns away from division action to take on the Ravens (6-3) at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Sunday against the AFC North leaders.

The Panthers carry a 4-2 all-time advantage in the series with Baltimore. Carolina won its last matchup against the Ravens 36-21 in 2018 at Bank of America Stadium.

Here's what to know about the Ravens:

LAMAR JACKSON AN X-FACTOR IN RUN-HEAVY OFFENSE

The Ravens know what they have in quarterback Lamar Jackson, and a lot of his impact starts with his legs.

Jackson has rushed for 635 yards on 86 attempts this season, averaging a career-best 7.4 yards per attempt, shaping up to be his best year on the ground in five NFL seasons.

Jackson's 70.6 rush yards per game place him 12th in the league across all players, and second among quarterbacks behind Chicago's Justin Fields.

But Jackson isn't the only factor contributing to Baltimore's second-best rushing offense (168 yards per game, behind only the Bears). The Ravens also boast running back Gus Edwards, who averages 65.5 rush yards per game, and Kenyan Drake, hauling in 49.1 yards per game.

Jackson also putting up numbers as a passer, averaging 196.4 pass yards per game, and completing 62.3 percent (160-of-257) this year with 16 touchdowns against six interceptions.

Jackson must prefer throwing to tight ends, as Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely have carried a chunk of the weight as pass catchers in Baltimore's offense. Leading wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who played in six games while dealing with an injured foot this season, decided to undergo season-ending surgery to correct the injury before Week 9.

Andrews leads the Ravens in receiving yards, averaging 61.0 receiving yards per game. Likely, the rookie tight end out of Coastal Carolina, averages the fourth-most pass yards, bringing in 22.8 per game.

Drake and Likely both stepped up in Baltimore's last win over New Orleans, while Andrews (knee) and Edwards (hamstring) both missed the game with injuries.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh seemed optimistic about Andrews and Edwards' prospects following a bye week, saying they had a "real good chance" and would evaluate their progress through practices Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

"(When) you talk to Mark, he sounds very positive, obviously, about it, and the trainers as well," Harbaugh told Baltimore media Monday. "We'll see how it progresses throughout the rest of the week. It'll be the same answer for Gus."

Marlon Humphrey
Butch Dill/AP

BALTIMORE'S DEFENSE CAN CREATE PROBLEMS

The Ravens can lean on a solid rush defense and are stingy on third down. They also have a knack for creating turnovers across the roster.

Baltimore has allowed opponents 92 yards rushing per game on average, good for third in the NFL. The Ravens have held opponents to less than 100 rush yards five times this year, including in games against the Giants and Saints.

The Ravens are hard to convert against on third down. Baltimore's opponents convert 33.7 percent of the time on third down (35-of-104 attempts), the league's fifth-best mark.

Baltimore has also totaled a plus-7 turnover differential through its first nine games, third-best in the league. Safety Marcus Williams, who paces the Ravens in takeaways with three interceptions and one fumble recovery, won't play against Carolina while he remains on injured reserve with a dislocated wrist.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is close behind Williams statistically, with two interceptions and one fumble recovery. Four other players have caught a pick, and nine have forced one fumble.

Baltimore's leading tackler is linebacker Patrick Queen, totaling 58 tackles, including a team-high 43 solo tackles.

The Ravens also recently added a piece to their defense, bringing linebacker Roquan Smith and his 83 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions this season from the Bears before the trade deadline. He put up five tackles in his Baltimore debut against New Orleans.

Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards
Alex Menendez/AP

RAVENS ON WINNING STREAK, COMING OFF BYE

The Ravens were heating up before their Week 10 bye.

Baltimore tallied three straight wins over Cleveland, Tampa Bay, and New Orleans after getting off to a 3-3 start this season. The Ravens lead the AFC North over Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh and have won their last three games by a combined 22 points.

Baltimore hosts Carolina after a week off while returning after the bye has generally served the Ravens well.

Since 2003, the Ravens are 16-6 (72.7 winning percentage) after the bye week, tied for the third-best mark in the league behind New England and Philadelphia.

Panthers vs. Ravens Through The Years

Carolina holds a 4-2 record all-time against the Ravens, including a 3-1 record at home and 1-1 record on the road.

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
1 / 45

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
2 / 45

Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith (89) pulls in a touchdown pass under pressure form Carolina Panthers cornerback Melvin White (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore. Fate simply wasn't ready to give the New Orleans Saints a break from long-time nemesis Steve Smith. The former Carolina Panthers receiver not only left the NFC South Division, but went to another conference when he chose to join the Baltimore Ravens in free agency last offseason. The Ravens and Saints meet just once every four years, and one such meeting happens to be on Monday night, Nov. 24, 2014, when New Orleans (4-6) needs a victory to stem a two-game skid and maximize its chances to win its divisional race. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
3 / 45

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith (89) pulls in a touchdown pass under pressure form Carolina Panthers cornerback Melvin White (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore. Fate simply wasn't ready to give the New Orleans Saints a break from long-time nemesis Steve Smith. The former Carolina Panthers receiver not only left the NFC South Division, but went to another conference when he chose to join the Baltimore Ravens in free agency last offseason. The Ravens and Saints meet just once every four years, and one such meeting happens to be on Monday night, Nov. 24, 2014, when New Orleans (4-6) needs a victory to stem a two-game skid and maximize its chances to win its divisional race. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

A pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demetrius Williams, center, is broken up by Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter, left, and cornerback Richard Marshall, in the fourth quarter of a football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006, in Baltimore. The Panthers won 23-21. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
4 / 45

A pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demetrius Williams, center, is broken up by Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter, left, and cornerback Richard Marshall, in the fourth quarter of a football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006, in Baltimore. The Panthers won 23-21. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

RF5Q8575
5 / 45
Peppers2
6 / 45
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
7 / 45

Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
8 / 45

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
9 / 45

Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
10 / 45

Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LSmith2
11 / 45
RF5Q8356
12 / 45
SSmith1
13 / 45
WallsTD1
14 / 45
WallsTD4
15 / 45
Peete2
16 / 45
Baltimore Ravens' Ray Lewis (52) walks the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
17 / 45

Baltimore Ravens' Ray Lewis (52) walks the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

IC5X5401
18 / 45
Carolina Panthers running back Mike Goodson (33) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
19 / 45

Carolina Panthers running back Mike Goodson (33) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Peppers6
20 / 45
Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Gettis (12), right, celebrates his touchdown with Steve Smith (89) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
21 / 45

Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Gettis (12), right, celebrates his touchdown with Steve Smith (89) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
22 / 45

Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
23 / 45

Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' Brian St. Pierre (6) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
24 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Brian St. Pierre (6) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
25 / 45

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Jason Miczek/www.miczekphoto.com
carvsbal_732
26 / 45
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
27 / 45

Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
28 / 45

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
BaltVsCar1
29 / 45
Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
30 / 45

Carolina Panthers play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28, 2014 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' Mike Goodson (33) is upended by Baltimore Ravens' Ray Lewis (52) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
31 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Mike Goodson (33) is upended by Baltimore Ravens' Ray Lewis (52) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Baltimore Ravens' Joe Flacco (5) fumbles after being sacked by Carolina Panthers' Everette Brown (91) in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
32 / 45

Baltimore Ravens' Joe Flacco (5) fumbles after being sacked by Carolina Panthers' Everette Brown (91) in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
33 / 45

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) catches a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
34 / 45

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) catches a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith, right, holds onto the ball as he takes a hit from Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed in the first half of their football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006. Smith had eight catches for 189 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers 23-21 win. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
35 / 45

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith, right, holds onto the ball as he takes a hit from Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed in the first half of their football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006. Smith had eight catches for 189 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers 23-21 win. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Carolina Panthers' David Gettis (12) catches a touchdown pass as Baltimore Ravens' Josh Wilson (37) defends in the second half of the Ravens' 37-13 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
36 / 45

Carolina Panthers' David Gettis (12) catches a touchdown pass as Baltimore Ravens' Josh Wilson (37) defends in the second half of the Ravens' 37-13 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Drew Carter, left, lands in the endzone for a touchdown as Baltimore Ravens corner back Samari Rolle, right, dives in vain in the first half of their football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Chris Gardner)
37 / 45

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Drew Carter, left, lands in the endzone for a touchdown as Baltimore Ravens corner back Samari Rolle, right, dives in vain in the first half of their football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Chris Gardner)

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
38 / 45

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers corner back Chris Gamble reacts after recovering a fumble in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
39 / 45

Carolina Panthers corner back Chris Gamble reacts after recovering a fumble in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
40 / 45

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Gettis (12) runs for a touchdown as Baltimore Ravens' Josh Wilson (37) chases him during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
41 / 45

Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Gettis (12) runs for a touchdown as Baltimore Ravens' Josh Wilson (37) chases him during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Steve McNair, center, is sacked by Carolina Panthers Chris Draft, left, and Michael Rucker, obscured, as Kris Jenkins moves in at right, in the first half of their football game in Baltimore, Sunday ,Oct. 15, 2006. McNair was knocked out of the game with a concussion on the play. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
42 / 45

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Steve McNair, center, is sacked by Carolina Panthers Chris Draft, left, and Michael Rucker, obscured, as Kris Jenkins moves in at right, in the first half of their football game in Baltimore, Sunday ,Oct. 15, 2006. McNair was knocked out of the game with a concussion on the play. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Wesley Walls (85) celebrates his 20-yard touchdown catch as Baltimore Ravens' Anthony Mitchell (42) looks on in the first quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2002. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
43 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Wesley Walls (85) celebrates his 20-yard touchdown catch as Baltimore Ravens' Anthony Mitchell (42) looks on in the first quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2002. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
44 / 45

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
45 / 45

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
