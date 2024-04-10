Local pro day a chance for Charlotte NFL prospects to reconnect

CHARLOTTE— Will Shipley smiled over his shoulder, looked at the group seated behind him, and gave a resigned shrug.

"Malik's always been that way."

Shipley, the Clemson Tigers running back, was on hand Tuesday as the Carolina Panthers hosted a Pro Day for local prospects. It meant the gallery at Bank of America Stadium was overrun with laughter and teasing from guys who have known each other for most of their lives. And Malik Mustapha was at the center of it all, introducing those who were strangers, directing multiple conversations at once, and defending himself against harmless disputes six years in the making.

"I've always been the group leader," Mustapha said with a smirk, throwing his arm around Shipley's shoulders in what can only be described as a brotherly headlock while the assembled group of prospects let out a collective laugh and groan that said they'd heard that sentiment all too many times before.

Putting aside the debate on who amongst them holds the title of supreme leader and, therefore, controller of the aux cord, the argument exemplified an unsung and somewhat rare but vital part of the draft process: a community to share it with.

"Just dating back to the, even Pop Warner Days," Mustapha said. "I known these guys in the high school days and we all grinded to get to the D-1 level and now all that is and off, you know, preparing us for the next level.

"Guys like my teammate (at Wake Forest) Jacob (Roberts), you know, past teammates like Will Shipley, (North Carolina linebacker) Cedric Gray, seeing (North Carolina quarterback) Drake (Maye) at the Combine for the first time in a little while and even guys like (North Carolina receiver) Tez Walker. My boy Tyrek Funderburk (Appalachian State corner).

"It's a privilege to see a bunch of Charlotte guys just being at the next level, and it's not going to stop from here; the pipeline is there."

The Carolinas, and by proxy, Charlotte, might not produce the talent quantities of Texas, California, or Florida. But the ability to produce a quality outcrop relative to a city that only just cracks the top-15 biggest in the nation is paying dividends for those currently trying to achieve their NFL dream. Of the 19 prospects who attended on Tuesday, nine were from Charlotte.

"I know Charlotte and North Carolina in general is kind of slept on, when you think about where the top athletes comes from," Roberts posited. "And I feel like it's growing. Each and every year, you see more productive guys come out. In the near future, it'll be talked about a lot."