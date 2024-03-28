Charlotte duo takes a step towards their goal at Wake Forest Pro Day

Much like Roberts, Mustapha wasn't sure coming out of high school if he'd make it to this point, to this day, to this opportunity. He had no Power 5 offers, and spent his first year of eligibility with Richmond. He muses it had to do with his size (he was listed as 5-10, 182 pounds as a recruit from Weddington) and others in the area getting exposure. It didn't matter though.

"It was all about me controlling what I was able to control. So can't worry about the next guy. Just focus on your own journey," Mustapha said. "You can't live anybody else's journey. So, that's what really helped me persevere to get to the point where I'm at now."

Regardless of what happens next, for either Mustapha or Roberts, they're leaning on each other and those from the Charlotte area through the process.

"We got a lot of ball players that come out of Charlotte," Roberts said. "You see it every year and, you know, Malik, I've been knowing him since I was in high school, being from the same city. So, we lived together when I moved here. So pretty cool being with him. He definitely a dog. He pushed me each and every day and we just feed off each other. But it's great for the whole city of Charlotte. A lot of athletes come out of there doing well.

Added Mustapha: "It's nice for Charlotte to be recognized, all of us being able to reach to this level, like guys like (Clemson running back) Will Shipley, guys like (North Carolina linebacker) Cedric Gray, I grew up playing with; we're all living in the moment. So, you know, definitely going to celebrate with them once I get the chance to and it's just a testament to all the hard work you put in.