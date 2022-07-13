With Baker Mayfield on board, Matt Corral can develop

They were hoping to develop a young (and cheap) one when they drafted Corral, as part of the overarching plan to "stabilize" the quarterback room. Trading for Mayfield was another step in that process. And that next step makes it more likely that this year could serve as an apprenticeship for Corral.

General manager Scott Fitterer even referred to the third-round pick as "the young guy in the room learning" during his press conference Tuesday, though he wouldn't go so far as to declare this a red-shirt year for the rookie.

"We'll see how it goes, how it all plays out," Fitterer said. "The one good thing for Matt, there is a transition for him from a college offense he was in to an NFL offense, especially a (Ben) McAdoo offense, where there's a lot of verbiage. This will allow him the chance to really learn at his own pace, learn from a couple of veterans in that room in Sam and Baker, and having PJ in that room as well.

"And when it's time for him to get out there and play, he can get out there and earn that job if he's ready. But it's going to be on him to learn and play well when he gets there. Right now, our focus is to get all of our quarterbacks up to speed so we can play good quality football at that position."

In the short term, that likely means either Mayfield or Darnold will likely end up playing, which could be the best situation for Corral, competitive pride aside.

Too often in the league, rookie quarterbacks are rushed onto the field without the chance to develop. Since there are more teams looking for quarterbacks than qualified quarterbacks, the law of supply and demand dictates that pace.