Presented By

Monday Brew: Read the room, then clean up mistakes

Dec 11, 2023 at 03:00 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
MondayMorningBrew_Thumbnail (3)

CHARLOTTE — Interim coach Chris Tabor knows the Panthers have things to fix after Sunday's loss to the Saints, but he also knows he's dealing with a roster that's weary in ways beyond the physical. 

So, after last night's flight home from New Orleans, he gave players a day off to take a bit of a mental break before the final four games of the season.

"It was something that I had decided upon, and you just have to, I think, read your team, read the room and sometimes," Tabor said Monday. "Sometimes getting away and just kind of clearing your mind is a good solution to kind of having the same routine all the time, if that makes sense."

Of course, a day off isn't a real day off since many of the players were in the building getting treatment or working out or having the kind of off-day meetings that players typically gather for during a season, so Tabor saw plenty of them while he was in with coaches and game-planning for this week's game against the Falcons.

"I mean, I've had a few guys already up in my office watching tape," Tabor said. "So I think, I think when sometimes people hear the word day off, they think we don't see anybody. You actually see everybody."

Related Links

Basically, there's no formal team meeting like they're going to have on Wednesday. And when they convene, they're going to talk about the thing that troubled him most about the 28-6 loss to the Saints. 

"Once you dig into the tape, the tape will talk to you. You just have to listen to it," he said. "There are some things that the guys did well, and I think probably an area that we want to improve upon is just the self-inflicted stuff. I think that's the hardest part for me. Just in my own area, I will always tip my hat to the opponent. No question. But when we make mental errors that hurt our team, those are tough to swallow.

"Now, with that being said, what are you gonna do? I mean, you, you've got to go back to work, you've got to keep coaching it, points of emphasis, and work to get better. You're never going to get those plays back. And I understand that. But we've got to improve on things like that."

There were sufficient numbers of those to choose from beyond the 137 passing yards that stood as the second-lowest total of the season. The stuff that grinds Tabor's gears are the little mistakes that turn into big headaches. 

The blocked punt was first in his mind, which he attributed to one of the players up front blocking the wrong guy. It's the kind of thing that happens with rapidly changing personnel, but as the special teams coordinator, it's in his kitchen. Defensive tackle Shy Tuttle jumping on a fourth-and-1 and giving the Saints a free first down was another example of the mistakes that drive coaches nuts.

— Tabor is asked some version of the Bryce Young question in every press conference and has been consistent that he doesn't think there's a reason to pull him at this point. Young notched season-lows in completion percentage and passer rating and was sacked four times (getting him to 48 on the season), but Tabor said he still sees value in playing him rather than turning to backup Andy Dalton.

"Well, I think one way to become a better football player is playing football," Tabor said. "That's a pretty simple statement. And the only way you're going to gain experience in the National Football League is by playing. You know, I have a tremendous amount of confidence in Bryce, and I know that there's games and plays that he's going to want back. But, no, that hasn't come into play. It has not."

— There is no deodorant for the remnants of the blocked punt, as Tabor said the play will follow them for the rest of the season. He said he usually looks at the tape in four-week increments when scouting opponents, so he knows opponents will try to attack the punt team the same way the Saints did. 

As with many areas of the roster, injuries and transactions have shuffled his deck, and they've used the same punt team in back-to-back weeks once all season.

"Yeah, pretty simple; we had a man not perform his responsibility on the play," he said. "I think, unfortunately, plays like that on special teams are usually a result of someone just making a busted assignment. I hate it. It's unfortunate, but more importantly, it can't happen.

"And I think that's the thing that we've got work to get cleaned up because now, once you do that and you put it on tape, I always say that there's blood in the water for a good four weeks. So we have what I call the four-week stink on us."

— A number of players were getting injuries checked out Monday. Left guard Justin McCray (calf) and tight end Ian Thomas (ankle) left the game and didn't return. 

But Tabor said punter Johnny Hekker was fine after taking the hit on the blocked punt.

Panthers at Saints | Game Action Gallery | December 10, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14.

231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-70
1 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-72
2 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-77
3 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-76
4 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-75
5 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-71
6 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-69
7 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-081
8 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-102
9 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-103
10 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-099
11 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-097
12 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-101
13 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-095
14 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-096
15 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-098
16 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-091
17 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-094
18 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-106
19 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-104
20 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-122
21 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-121
22 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-120
23 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-118
24 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-119
25 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-117
26 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-108
27 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-116
28 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-105
29 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-115
30 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-078
31 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-086
32 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-089
33 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-083
34 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-079
35 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-090
36 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-084
37 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-088
38 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-085
39 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-087
40 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-134
41 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-123
42 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-141
43 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-140
44 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-128
45 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-142
46 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-124
47 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-126
48 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-137
49 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-125
50 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-138
51 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-129
52 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-139
53 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-136
54 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-132
55 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-131
56 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-130
57 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-145
58 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-142
59 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-143
60 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-146
61 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-149
62 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-154
63 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-156
64 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-150
65 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-150
66 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-183
67 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-186
68 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-182
69 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-164
70 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-174
71 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-178
72 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-175
73 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-173
74 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-154
75 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-177
76 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-156
77 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-157
78 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-151
79 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-181
80 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-166
81 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-169
82 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-191
83 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-225
84 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-224
85 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-221
86 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-219
87 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-217
88 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-214
89 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-215
90 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-203
91 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-216
92 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-199
93 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-205
94 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-195
95 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-202
96 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-209
97 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-204
98 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-193
99 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-197
100 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-212
101 / 105
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-208
102 / 105
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-235
103 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-237
104 / 105
Carolina Panthers
231210 WK 14 @ Saints In-Game Edits-234
105 / 105
Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Monday Brew: "Character or compromise"

Interim coach Chris Tabor knows the team is in a difficult spot, but he's talked to the players about being professionals and doing their jobs in a tough circumstance.
news

Monday Brew: No plans to park Bryce Young

Reich said he's given "no consideration" to not playing the rookie quarterback, despite recent struggles on offense.
news

Friday Brew: Taking a wide view of the offense

Panthers head coach Frank Reich said Friday that he met with coaches this morning and talked about some big-picture issues.
news

Monday Brew: Frank Reich moving forward on a short week

The Panthers' head coach discussed going forward after the Indianapolis game before they head to face Chicago on Thursday Night Football. 
news

Monday Brew: Frank Reich says Victory Monday is the same 

The Panthers' head coach shared how the team's preparation doesn't change after a win. Plus more recapping Sunday's game against the Texans. 
news

Monday Brew: Frank Reich has "zero question" of Bryce Young's toughness

The Panthers' head coach returned from the bye week to answer questions about his rookie quarterback, plus more on starting right guard Austin Corbett's status before Sunday. 
news

Monday Brew: A "great opportunity" for Thomas Brown, Bryce Young to work together

The Panthers' head coach and starting quarterback discussed how the offensive operation will look with coordinator Thomas Brown at the helm, plus more before the bye week. 
news

Monday Brew: Frank Reich looks for his "best week of work" before Miami

Head coach Frank Reich recapped his evaluation of the Detroit game and discussed how the Panthers are moving forward amid an 0-5 start. 
news

Monday Brew: Frank Reich seeks consistency after Vikings loss

Head coach Frank Reich recapped his thoughts on the Minnesota game after watching the film on Monday. 
Advertising