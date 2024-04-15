New kickoff rules taking NFL into unknown territory

Again, players are still just guessing because coaches are still working out the details. Smith said he and his colleagues had a conference call last week to work through the finer points of the play, and he thinks there could be some minor tweaks in the future to some of the specifics of the rule.

Then, the process of trial and error will begin.

"It's kind of seeing what the new norms are so that we can try to beat the norms, you know what I mean?" Smith said of the impending evolution of the play.

For a coverage team regular like Franklin, he said the idea of putting bodies up the middle makes sense since return teams like the idea of running the returner in the general vicinity of the kicker (who is not traditionally a person who makes a lot of tackles).

"But I mean, if you have an athletic guy who can make a big guy miss, then it's going to be like, ok, are we going to really sacrifice footwork and agility over strength?" Franklin asked. "It could go a lot of ways."

New safety Nick Scott came here because of his familiarity with the defensive staff, but he's played a lot of special teams as well, and thinks the unknown is what makes it interesting.

"My immediate thought is, there's going to be a big learning curve around this league," he said. "I think there's going to be all different types of styles of returns, but for the most part, as a guy that's covered a lot of kicks, I do think there are some things that play to a kickoff team coverage, advantage, just with the short set that the return team has and everything like that really gives you an opportunity to trying to move, and we're going to get on people faster than being 10, 15, in some cases, 20 or more yards apart. So, there's pros and cons, we just have to see what sticks."