A'Shawn Robinson brings size, and earned wisdom up front

He stands out in crowds of even large men, but that's only partly because of his size (again, he's gargantuan). That's been the case his whole life, because part of his origin story is the way his mother had to carry his birth certificate to youth football games because he was bigger than everyone his age. But he also carries himself as an older soul.

"Time flies, but some things stick in your mind," Caldwell said. "And the big thing about him was he was extremely serious about his business, and that was one of the things that I think was quite evident. Because he was probably a little bit more mature beyond his years. He came in with it, he was inquisitive, and you could tell he was determined to make the best of this opportunity.

"Right at the onset, just kind of without anybody saying anything, it probably had a lot to do with how he was raised and, you know, obviously his experiences growing up. But that maturity, that jumped out at you."

That's evidenced by the way other players respond to him, and that's something Caldwell saw early on. When you see Robinson among teammates at voluntary workouts, you can see him working with others, and that's part of his job description.