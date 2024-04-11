Ejiro Evero sees new people, but hears "high level" dialogue in meetings

Keeping all his assistants here, and himself, wasn't a given, considering he interviewed for the head coaching job for the second straight offseason. But he said he's excited about working alongside head coach Dave Canales (and Canales talks about their Seahawks vs. Rams duels practically every time he talks), and feels a particular energy.

That helps because so many of the players are new.

Of the 11 who started last year's opener against the Falcons, only Brown, Shy Tuttle, Shaq Thompson, Jaycee Horn, and Xavier Woods remain on the roster.

In their place came a raft of replacements, most of whom had some kind of tie to Evero and his assistants.

Whether it was defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson and safety Jordan Fuller who were with him in Los Angeles or linebacker Josey Jewell who had his best season under Evero in Denver, there's a benefit of everyone speaking the same language.

"I wouldn't say better equipped, but I feel so much better about our starting point compared to last year," Evero said. "Just with the experience and knowledge and foundation of the system. Every player that we have has been in, most of the players that we've had have been in some version of our system with the same dialogue and language and communication skills.