Notebook: More hits for a beleagured defense

— Reich clearly did not agree with the ruling of officials on the unnecessary roughness penalty on safety Xavier Woods, saying officials said he launched into Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and hit him in the head and neck area.

It appeared that Woods put his shoulder pads into Pittman's chest, but the game officials didn't see it that way. So, instead of a third-down stop and forcing the Colts into a field goal try, they got a first down at the 12-yard line, and Jonathan Taylor was in the end zone two plays later for a 10-0 lead and their only offensive score of the night.

"They talked about launching and thought that he hit him in the head and neck, and if he did hit him in the head and neck, it's a penalty," Reich said. "I don't know, I'd have to see the tape. Launching isn't a penalty (in the NFL). Launching and hitting in the neck area, head, or neck area is a penalty; launching and hitting in the body is not a penalty.

"So, I don't know, I didn't see the replay. But you know what, what I was told was that he launched, and he hit him in the head and neck area. And if, in fact, that's what it was, then that's a penalty. If he launched and hit him in the body, then, you know, then that's one that they got wrong."

For his part, Pittman didn't seem to have a problem with it.