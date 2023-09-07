Notebook: Thomas Brown previews Miles Sanders' Panthers debut

– Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero didn't see his entire starting unit on the field together in the preseason, as outside linebacker ﻿Brian Burns﻿ was held out of all three games, and multiple starters (including defensive tackle ﻿Derrick Brown﻿) didn't play a ton either.

But he said in Thursday's press conference that there's no frustration from that, since the offseason and camp were for setting the foundation – which there was plenty of in practice.

"You're developing techniques, skills, and fundamentals in training camp," Evero said. "Once you get to the regular season, so much of it is game-plan specific. I feel really, really good about the foundation that we've built in the offseason and in training camp. At the end of the day, you've got to go play football. And I feel like we're in a good position to do that."

There's also the element of surprise, Evero said, and that played into opting for more reps for backups and depth players in the preseason.

But more than anything, there simply isn't a significant emphasis on the scheme before the season starts. They're looking to see what they have.