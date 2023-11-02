Notebook: Thomas Brown talks earning game ball after first game as play-caller

"It was huge," Brown said. "First of all, I had no idea he was talking about me anyway. I was kind of like one of the last guys coming in the locker room because, normally, win or lose, I'm outside of the locker room for the most part. When the guys are coming in, I'll shake everybody's hand, give everybody hugs before they come in to listen to Frank's speech.

"When he was talking, I'm thinking he's about to give it to a different player."

But the former quarterback passed the ball off to a former running back, literally handing over the ball after handing over play-calling duties before the Panthers' Week 7 bye, a responsibility he'd held through the first stretch of the season.

Brown continued to express gratitude for that opportunity, as he has since he was given the duties just over two weeks ago.

"Our relationship, our dynamic is continuing to grow from a day-in, day-out standpoint," Brown said. "To trust me, to give me an opportunity for the job, like I said before, it's huge. People rarely voluntarily give up the opportunity to call plays. … It was 100 percent his decision. So it means a whole lot to have the opportunity to do my role (and), from a responsibility standpoint, help this team win as much as possible."

Brown said he placed the ball on a shelf in his home beside the television, near another "pretty nice trophy" that "you can probably imagine." (He won a Super Bowl as assistant coach/running backs with the Rams in 2021.)