Offensive lineman Ilm Manning added to active roster

Welcome to Charlotte, Ilm Manning. The Panthers added the rookie offensive lineman to the active roster on Thursday.
Manning was signed off of the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad, where he had spent much of the season thus far. The Hawaii product first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signed by the 49ers following the 2023 NFL draft. He was waived as part of final roster cuts during training camp, and signed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals. Manning spent the first four weeks of the season with the Cardinals but did not see any game action before being released. The 49ers brought him back shortly after.
While at the University of Hawaii, Manning started 60 of the 62 games in which he played, all at tackle and primarily left tackle. With the Panthers, Manning will likely be providing depth at the guard position, which has been thinned with injuries. He began working there as early as Thursday.
No subsequent roster moves were needed to add Manning. The Panthers had open spots, after placing linebacker Amaré Barno on Injured Reserve Wednesday.
