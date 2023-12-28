Offensive lineman Ilm Manning added to active roster

Manning was signed off of the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad, where he had spent much of the season thus far. The Hawaii product first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signed by the 49ers following the 2023 NFL draft. He was waived as part of final roster cuts during training camp, and signed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals. Manning spent the first four weeks of the season with the Cardinals but did not see any game action before being released. The 49ers brought him back shortly after.