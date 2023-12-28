Offensive lineman Ilm Manning added to active roster

Dec 28, 2023 at 02:13 PM
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-075
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

Welcome to Charlotte, Ilm Manning. The Panthers added the rookie offensive lineman to the active roster on Thursday.

Manning was signed off of the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad, where he had spent much of the season thus far. The Hawaii product first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signed by the 49ers following the 2023 NFL draft. He was waived as part of final roster cuts during training camp, and signed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals. Manning spent the first four weeks of the season with the Cardinals but did not see any game action before being released. The 49ers brought him back shortly after.

While at the University of Hawaii, Manning started 60 of the 62 games in which he played, all at tackle and primarily left tackle. With the Panthers, Manning will likely be providing depth at the guard position, which has been thinned with injuries. He began working there as early as Thursday.

No subsequent roster moves were needed to add Manning. The Panthers had open spots, after placing linebacker Amaré Barno on Injured Reserve Wednesday.

PHOTOS: Panthers practice | 12/28

View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

231228 WK 17 Practice 2-072
1 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-027
2 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-106
3 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-104
4 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-102
5 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-085
6 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-101
7 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-084
8 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-083
9 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-081
10 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-082
11 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-080
12 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-078
13 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-079
14 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-067
15 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-070
16 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-071
17 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-068
18 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-069
19 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-066
20 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-062
21 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-052
22 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-053
23 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-051
24 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-049
25 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-036
26 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-048
27 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-047
28 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-046
29 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-035
30 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-032
31 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-033
32 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-132
33 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-131
34 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-128
35 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-126
36 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-127
37 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-125
38 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-063
39 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-107
40 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-108
41 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-122
42 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-109
43 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-030
44 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-026
45 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-028
46 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-011
47 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-006
48 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-013
49 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-031
50 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-008
51 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-029
52 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-014
53 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-007
54 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-016
55 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-012
56 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-015
57 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-009
58 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-010
59 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Amaré Barno placed on Injured Reserve, Tarik Cohen elevated to practice squad

The second-year linebacker will head to season ending IR with a knee injury. 
news

Linebacker Claudin Cherelus designated to return from IR

The rookie linebacker, a key special teams player, became the seventh player designated to come back from injured reserve this season, leaving one spot remaining.
news

Veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston released

The 34-year-old asked for his release and it was granted, allowing him to potentially join another team before the end of the regular season.
news

Hayden Hurst, Justin McCray placed on injured reserve

The veteran tight end suffered a concussion in Week 10 against the Bears and remains in the concussion protocol.
news

Justin McCray signed to active roster

The veteran offensive lineman started last week against the Buccaneers, and had been promoted from the practice squad three times.
news

Panthers waive offensive lineman Brett Toth

Toth started at guard against the Titans, and has been a part of a large cast of players to roll through the interior spots this year.
news

Jaycee Horn, Jeremy Chinn, Yetur Gross-Matos activated

The Panthers added three defensive starters for Sunday's game against the Bucs, which should provide a boost for a defense that's still ranked sixth in the NFL.
news

Wideout Michael Strachan signed to active roster

The 6-foot-5 receiver was activated for the Bears game earlier this season, and caught a 45-yard pass from Bryce Young.
news

Shaquill Griffin claimed off waivers

The veteran cornerback adds depth at the position with starters getting closer to a return, adding some stability to the group.
news

Laviska Shenault placed on injured reserve

The wide receiver suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Titans, and he becomes the 18th player to go on IR at some point this season.
news

Chandler Zavala placed on injured reserve

The rookie guard started seven games this year, but a knee injury against the Titans is the latest blow for the offensive line.
Advertising